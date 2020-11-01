Marshall Rotary donates to Mission Marshall

5830 District Foundation Chair Ted Huffhines and Marshall Rotary President Jerry Pye present Missy Scott, executive director of Mission Marshall, with a check for $4,358.
The donation from the Marshall Rotary Club to Mission Marshall has become an yearly event to help local food-insecure families. The funds will be used to purchase food for the ever-increasing need of food for households in Harrison and Marion County. The money is part of the Marshall Rotary Club giving back to the community from both local club funds and the Rotary Foundation funds that are distributed through Rotary District 5830. Local business and individual support of the Rotary Flag program is one source of funds used by the local club to help the community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for more food distribution as more families are suffering in Harrison County.
“It was our pleasure to assist Mission Marshall and their mission of helping local food-insecure families,” Pye said.
Scott said they are seeing an increase in first time users of Mission Marshall during this time. Mission Marshall continues to accept monetary donations to purchase food and is located at 2109 S. Washington St. in Marshall.