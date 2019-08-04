Marshall Rotary

Visit Marshall’s Mallori James and Glenn Barnhart, Memorial City Hall Performance Center Manager, were guest speakers at the recent Marshall Rotary Club meeting.

 Special to the News Messenger

This week’s meeting of the Marshall Rotary Club was about one of our favorite topics — Marshall tourism and development.

The club heard from Mallori James about Visit Marshall, how they can help the club and about upcoming events.

Glenn Barnhart then presented a much-anticipated update on Memorial City Hall. The facility is ready to open soon, as Barnhart shared brochures for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Rotarians also saw some sneak-peek photos of the inside of Memorial City Hall.

If you haven’t already, purchase a ticket for the club’s Centennial Celebration and encourage friends to do the same. Volunteers are being sought for Taco Fest on Sept. 14.