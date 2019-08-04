Special to the News Messenger
This week’s meeting of the Marshall Rotary Club was about one of our favorite topics — Marshall tourism and development.
The club heard from Mallori James about Visit Marshall, how they can help the club and about upcoming events.
Glenn Barnhart then presented a much-anticipated update on Memorial City Hall. The facility is ready to open soon, as Barnhart shared brochures for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Rotarians also saw some sneak-peek photos of the inside of Memorial City Hall.
If you haven’t already, purchase a ticket for the club’s Centennial Celebration and encourage friends to do the same. Volunteers are being sought for Taco Fest on Sept. 14.