At Thursday’s meeting, the Rotary Club of Marshall got to hear from the Executive Director of Development and Spiritual Formation at Camp Gilmont, Kenny Rigoulot.
He shared about the great camps, retreats and other activities that happen yearly at Camp Gilmont, including their upcoming fundraiser — the Battle of the Bags — on Oct. 7. This fundraiser will help support their Circle of Friends weekend retreats for families that have children with special needs.
To find out more information about Camp Gilmont and their retreats/programs, go to https://www.gilmont.org.