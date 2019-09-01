The Marshall Rotary Club marked its 100th anniversary on Aug. 24 with a Centennial Celebration dinner at Marshall Convention Center.
Club President Barbara Judkins outlined beneficiaries of the Marshall Rotary Club’s giving, including Mission Marshall, the Harrison County Literacy Council and a community in Guatemala that now has new equipment in the maternity ward of its hospital to help increase birth rates.
Wiley College choir students performed live music during the event, and Bear Creek Smokehouse catered. Rotary International President Mark Maloney was guest speaker at the event, traveling from Alabama to join in the festivities.
Also part of the event was a display featuring items and documents that represent the Club’s century-long history, including antique cars, newspaper clippings and an iron lung, representing the international club’s effort to eradicate polio.
A Centennial book also was published for the occasion.