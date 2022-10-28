Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked Marshall’s City Arena Pond yesterday with 500 catfish on Wednesday. They are ready for catching, the city said before reminding residents to have a valid fishing license.
The pond was reopened to the public last year, when the city installed two new gates at the north and south entrances to the pond in September 2021.
The city’s tourism and cultural arts director Daniel Duke said at the time that the goal of stocking the pond is to provide additional leisure activities for the people of the community.
The fish are protected under the Texas state rules and regulations for fish and wildlife, so limits and size rules do apply.
The pond is open throughout the week from dawn to dusk at 3310 Poplar St. for outdoor fun — though swimming and boating is prohibited.