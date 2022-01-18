Students in Marshall ISD’s 18 Plus Transition Program and high school Life Enrichment classes rocked the night away as they were treated to a Winter Wonderland Dance right before the holidays.
“This event was for students with disabilities at the high school and those in the 18+ Transition Program,” said transition teacher Thecela Cooks.
The students dressed in their “Sunday’s best” for the grand affair. “It was so good to see such a well-deserving group of students have a good time,” said Cooks.
The Winter Wonderland Dance was held at the Marshall Early Graduation School, which houses the 18 Plus Transition Program (Successfully Transforming Extraordinary People), Step 2.
“The Winter Wonderland Dance was a way of celebrating students’ successes for the first semester,” said Cooks. “Students had worked hard and pushed themselves, so why not allow them to have some fun?”
Jalapeño Tree served a catered dinner, consisting of chicken, cheese, and beef enchiladas, rice and beans. Students also had the option of baked and fried chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls.
Several volunteers donated their time and expertise for the occasion. DJ Aaron Oliver, an Marshall ISD Special Programs employee, set the tone by providing the music.
“Mr. Oliver did an excellent job providing music that kept the students on the floor all night,” said Cooks.
Susie Malloy, known as “Maverick Momma Susie,” was the photographer for the evening, savoring the moment.
The decorations were like no other, thanks to local event designers Kamesha Roach and Sonya Valentine, and their team.
“This event would not have been a success without the support of our Special Programs Director, Sharone Woolen, MEGS Principal, Dr. Sonya Burnett-Andrus, and their staff as well as our community volunteers,” Cooks said.