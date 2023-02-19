The 54th annual Marshall Symphony League (MSL) Ball, themed “Revel on the Riviera,” will be held on Saturday, March 4. Festivities will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the serving of hors d’oeuvres, to be followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial City Hall. Dinner and dancing will follow at the Marshall Convention Center.
This year’s honorees include Bryanne Beavers, Kendall Bickerdike, Julia Carlile, Isabella Emery, Kyra DeStefano, Bailey Glanton, Cayman Keeling, Savannah Peteet, Brooklyn Shelton, Grant Sims and Carly Stewart.
There will be a raffle with various designated prizes, and for one winner a grand prize. That winner will chose between a Costa Rica getaway, a trip to the Fairmont Scottsdale Golf & Spa Resort or a Napa Valley epicurean adventure. For tickets and further information, contact Kyla Burke at (903) 926-5617 or Heather Carlile at (903) 926-1052. All funds raised will benefit the Marshall Symphony League and the various events it sponsors within the Marshall community.
Bryanne Beavers
Bryanne is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bryan Beavers of Marshall. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. George Lee Lewis II, also of Marshall. Bryanne’s paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Beavers of Henderson, and the late Judy Beavers. Bryanne has a loving brother, John Hayden. Bryanne’s escort for the evening is Mr. Jackson Scott Illingworth. Jackson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott James Illingworth of Marshall. Jackson’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Mark Allen Burrow of DeBerry, and his paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Illingworth of Dallas, and the late Laurel Anne Illingworth.
Bryanne is president of the Marshall Junior Symphony League. She will graduate third in her class at Elysian Fields High School. Bryanne has been on the varsity softball team since her freshman year and currently plays second base. She played volleyball up until her senior year. She has enjoyed cheering throughout high school and was captain this year.
She serves as president of the National Honor Society, as well as president of the senior class. Bryanne will attend Texas A&M University at College Station in the fall and she plans to pursue a degree in architecture and minor in interior design.
Kendall Bickerdike
Kendall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Bickerdike of Marshall. Her maternal grandparents are Mrs. Mary Ray of Marshall, and the late Harold Ray. Her paternal grandparents are Mrs. Betty Bickerdike of Tyler, and the late Peggy and Jerry Bickerdike. Kendall’s brothers and sister-in-law are Leah and Chase Bickerdike of Marshall and Cade Bickerdike of Waco. Kendall’s sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Karen Bickerdike. Her father, Glenn Bickerdike, will be presenting her, and her date for the evening will be Mr. Jeffrey Logan Shepard. Logan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Leon Shepard of Marshall. Logan’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Donald Seals of Marshall. His paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Ford of Marshall and the late Mr. Jeffrey Shepard.
Kendall will graduate from Marshall High School in May. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She was a three-year member of the Lady Mavs Varsity Softball team and is currently captain of the Marshall Mavettes. Kendall attends Immanuel Baptist Church. She plans to pursue a degree in Christian ministries.
Julia Carlile
Julia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Stephen Carlile of Marshall. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Alan Kent Burnham of Livermore, California. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Steve B. Carlile of Marshall. Julia’s brother Ben will be attending the presentation. Julia’s sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Amy Carlile.
Julia’s father, Clay Carlile, will be presenting her, while her date for the evening will be Mr. Corbin Napier. Corbin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robby Deason, and Mr. and Mrs. Chris Napier of Marshall. Corbin’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Dean and Lea Ann Smith of Marshall. His paternal grandparents are Bo and Barbara Perkins of Marshall.
Julia will graduate third in her class from Marshall High School in Marshall. She has been a member of the Marshall Mavettes since her sophomore year, serving as a lieutenant her junior year and first lieutenant her senior year.
Julia was recognized by the Noon Optimist Club as the Young Texanne for September 2022, and she is Marshall High School’s nominee for the United States Presidential Scholar award. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
Julia will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall and she plans to pursue a degree in biology with a focus in medical research.
Kyra DeStefano
Kyra is the daughter of Dr. Secili Hurley DeStefano of Marshall and Mr. Darren DeStefano of Bryan. Her maternal grandparents are Ms. Frances Smith Hurley and the late John Edward Hurley Jr. of Marshall. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. Sammy R. DeStefano of Bryan and the late Cathy Cromwell DeStefano of Austin. Kyra’s sponsor is her grandmother, Ms. Frances Smith Hurley.
Cousin Robert “Robby” Gerald Richey will be presenting her, while her escort for the evening will be Christian Harvey Clanton. He’s the son of Mr. and Mrs. John David Clanton of Trophy Club. Christian’s paternal grandparents are Ms. Marie Kalina Clanton of Keller and the late Mr. Harvey Ray Clanton of Shreveport. His maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. William Louis Mauthe.
Kyra currently attends Academies of Loudoun and Stonebridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. She has been performing community service and philanthropy in many ways, including being an active member of Key Club. She has also been a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She is president of the Aerospace Club, where she oversees and organizes weekly meetings.
Kyra is a member of the rowing team, receiving a varsity letter from her sophomore through senior years, and currently serves as team historian. She is graduating in the top five percent of her high school class, receiving the Excellence in Education award, as well as the AP Scholar with Distinction award.
Isabella Emery
Isabella is the daughter of Wade and Natalie Emery of Marshall. Her siblings are Eli and Ian. Her grandparents are the late Mike Wade Emery Sr., Ms. Betty Emery, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Nicholson of Marshall. Her sponsor is her mother. and she will be presented by her father. Zachary Smith, son of Brandon and Rebecca Smith, is her escort for the evening. She attends Marshall High School, where she played on the Marshall Mavericks varsity volleyball team for three years. She was second team all-district and academic all-district her sophomore year; and defensive player of the year, academic all-district, all-East Texas third team and honorable mention all-state her junior year. Her senior year she earned co-libero of the year, academic all-district, and all-East Texas second team. She also was selected on the academic all-state team by TGCA as well as THSA this year. She is a member of National Honor Society and FCA, as well as vice president of the Starfish Society. She plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in allied health.
Bailey Glanton
Bailey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Keith Glanton of Marshall. Her maternal grandparents are James L. Gibson Jr. and the late Nancy Elaine Holland Gibson of Marshall. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Tommie Louis Glanton of Marshall. Bailey’s sister Ella Grace and her brother Brooks will be attending the presentation. Bailey’s sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Lesley Gibson Glanton. Bailey’s father, Tony Glanton, will be presenting her, while her date for the evening will be Mr. Laynce Clifton-David Welch. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Paul Welch of Marshall. Laynce’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Shirley. His paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bill Welch of Marshall.
Bailey is a member of the Marshall Junior Symphony League. She will graduate from Marshall High School in the top 10 percent. Bailey has been on the Marshall Mavette Dance Team since her sophomore year. She also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society. Bailey is a member of the Immanuel Baptist Youth Group.
Bailey will attend Baylor in the fall, and she plans to pursue a degree in medical humanities and later attend medical school.
Cayman Carol Keeling
Cayman is the daughter of Whitney and Carie Keeling of Marshall. Her siblings are Dylan and Paxton. Her grandparents are Tom and Carol Bogenschutz of Longview, and the late Glynn Keeling and Pat Keeling of Kilgore. Her sponsor is her mother, and she will be presented by her father. Beau Burris, son of Brad and Nicki Burris, is her escort for the evening. Cayman attended Waskom High School through her junior year and now attends Tatum High School her senior year. Cayman is a varsity cheerleader. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. She plans to attend Stephen F. Austin University to major in speech therapy.
Savannah Peteet
Savannah is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Edward Peteet of Marshall. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Eugene Toney of Montrose, Colorado and Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Bassett III of Waxahachie. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Peteet of Denton. Savannah’s brother Archer will be attending the presentation. Savannah’s sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Christina Peteet. Savannah’s father, Mark Peteet, will be presenting her, while her date for the evening will be Mr. Ryan Pierce Holland. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Keith Holland Jr. of Marshall. Ryan’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Rick Pearson of Marshall and Ms. Margaret Vickie Pearson of Hallsville. His paternal grandparent is Ms. Joy Fisher of Marshall.
Savannah is vice president of the Marshall Junior Symphony League. Savannah has been on the Riding with Faith equestrian team throughout high school and is team co-captain her senior year. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Resonate choir and enjoys doing volunteer work through her church. Savannah studies classical piano and has won superior ratings at Piano Festival the past few years. She has also competed on the Marshall Marlins swim team throughout high school.
Savannah will attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida in the fall, and she plans to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering with a concentration in astronautics.
Brooklyn Shelton
Brooklyn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Richard Shelton Jr. of Jefferson. Her paternal grandparents are Mrs. Jeanette Shelton and the late James R. Shelton Sr. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. Thomas Jeffrey Fuquay and Mrs. Carolyn Fort, of Jefferson. Brooklyn’s sponsor for the Marshall Symphony League presentation is her mother, Michelle Shelton.
Brooklyn’s father will be presenting her, and she will be escorted by Honor Guard Travis “Grant” Sims. Grant is the son of Judge and Mrs. Chad Lee Sims of Marshall. His maternal grandparents are John Lindsley Allen of Plano and Jeneice Elizabeth Heffner Yarbro of Linden. Grant’s paternal grandparents are Jackie Lee Sims Jr. of DeBerry and Jenny Futrell Harlan of Longview.
Brooklyn served as this year’s secretary of the Marshall Junior Symphony League. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She participated last summer at the Texas Bluebonnet Girls state program. Brooklyn will graduate at the top of her class from Jefferson High School with an associate degree from Panola College. Brooklyn has enjoyed being a varsity cheerleader all four years and played the position of setter for the varsity volleyball team the last three years.
Brooklyn has been accepted at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Texas Tech in Lubbock, and Dallas Baptist University in Dallas.
Grant Sims
Grant is the son of Judge and Mrs. Chad Sims of Marshall. His maternal grandmother is Janiece Heffner Yarbro of Linden. His paternal grandparents are Jackie Sims Jr. of DeBerry and Jenny Futrell Harlan of Longview. Grant’s younger sister Cara will be attending the presentation. Grant’s sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is his mother, Jana Sims. Grant will be presented with Miss Brooklyn Shelton. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rich Shelton of Jefferson.
Grant is treasurer of the Marshall Junior Symphony League. He will graduate from Elysian Fields High School. Grant has been a varsity team member of both track and cross country since he was a freshman, with appearances at both state meets. He was awarded academic all-state honorable mention his senior year and also served as class president his freshman and junior years.
Grant has been accepted to West Texas A&M University, where he will be a member of the cross country and track teams. He plans to earn a business degree majoring in finance.
Carly Stewart
Carly is the daughter of Ms. Amy Kirkland and Mr. Robert Stewart of Marshall. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Stewart, Ms. Judith Miller and the late Joe Satterwhite. Carly has two siblings, Callie and Caleb Kirkland. Her sponsor for the Junior Symphony League is her mother, Amy Kirkland. Carly’s father will be presenting her, while her escort for the evening will be Jack Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Taylor, grandson of Mrs. Diane Taylor and the late Dudley Davis Taylor and Ms. Sarah Bagby Hill and the late Charles Barrow Hill. Carly attends Marshall High School. She is a six year member of the Harleton 4-H, where she has participated in Farm City Week for the last nine years, winning Grand Champion Rabbits twice in that time. She hopes to close out her 10th year successfully in March. Carly plans to attend Centenary College to major in fine arts.