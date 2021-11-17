The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage of Memorial Hall in downtown Marshall with a concert called American Landscapes. The concert takes place at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, with a repeat performance the next day in Jefferson in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m.
The program will feature the complete ballet Appalachian Spring by the great American composer Aaron Copland. The piece will be heard in its original instrumentation. Also featured will be Richard Wagner’s beautiful Siegfried Idyll, a work the composer created as a present to his wife for Christmas morning. The concert will be conducted by the MSO’s internationally renown music director, Kermit Poling.
Kermit Poling states about the concert, “I have loved Copland’s ballet since the time I was a child. I practically wore out the record I have, which Copland himself conducted. Copland created what I can only describe as the ‘American Sound’ of orchestral music. And using the Shaker Hymn ‘Simple Gifts’ in the middle of the piece was a stroke of genius that audiences will instantly recognize. I’m thrilled to be conducting this version for the first time in Marshall, with a repeat the next day in Jefferson.”
Kermit Poling is a Centaur recording artist and his recording with the London Symphony Orchestra in 2017 won worldwide acclaim and a Global Music Award. Poling has conducted throughout the world and has been featured with orchestras such as the Orchestra Filarmonia Veneta in Italy, the Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico, the Moscow Ballet and the Shenzhen Symphony of China among many others. As a composer, Poling’s music has been performed throughout the world.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Students under 12 can attend free of charge, and other student tickets are only $10. Tickets and Information about this concert, as well as other performances by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra are available at www.marshallsymphony.com.