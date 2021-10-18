The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will present the Texas premiere of the silent film masterpiece, Nosferatu, accompanied live by the West Edge Quartet performing the original music of Kermit Poling.
The concert will be held in the historic Memorial City Hall at 7 pm on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“Nosferatu is one of the great film wonders, and over the years it has become a cult classic,” Poling said. “A decade ago, I was asked to create a brand new score for this film and I’ve been so honored and pleased that audiences seem to have really enjoyed the experience. This will be the first performance of the score in Texas. It will feel as much like going out to the movies as it will going to a concert, and it’s the perfect Halloween showing. I’m quite certain that most people in our region will not have seen anything quite like this presentation with the live music synchronized to the action on the screen.”
Nosferatu was filmed in 1922 and directed by F.W. Murnau. It was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, mostly following that story but with the character names changed: Count Dracula is changed to Count Orlock, for example.
The film is considered to be one of the most influential films of all time, and the special effects hold their own against the modern, computer based technologies used in modern film making.
Kermit Poling is a Centaur recording artist, and his recording with the London Symphony Orchestra in 2017 won worldwide acclaim and a Global Music Award.
Poling has been featured with orchestras such as the Orchestra Filarmonia Veneta in Italy, the Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico, the Moscow Ballet and the Shenzhen Symphony of China, among others.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Students 13 and older can obtain tickets for only $10.
Tickets and information about this concert, as well as other performances by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra are available at www.marshallsymphony.com.