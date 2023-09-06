The Marshall Theater Company is announcing its creation as a new East Texas community theater, and has set audition dates for their first play production.
“We are pleased to introduce a new community theater that aims to make Marshall, Texas, a film-friendly community,” said Carol A. Hicks, one of the founding members of the Marshall Theater Company.
The organization’s goals are to create a platform for artistic expression and mental health awareness, celebrate diversity and community engagement via the performing arts, and assist Marshall in becoming a film-friendly Texas-certified community.
The Marshall Theater Company’s founding members include Raymond Fogg, a professor, Kung Fu master and theater professional; Angelita Jackson, a ministor and businesswoman; Kelsey Jackson, a graduate student; Sadiq King, a journalist, actor and spoken word artist; and Hicks, an educator and theater professional who previously operated her own community theater company, the Constellation Guild for Artists in Lubbock.
The Marshall Theater Company presently operates as a club, and the group will host interest meetings for membership and auditions for their debut show at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St. in Marshall, on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Their first performance will be O. Henry’s, The Gift of the Magi, to be directed by Raymond Fogg.
“I am honored to be the director of the first theater production for The Marshall Theater Company,” said Fogg.
The Gift of the Magi tells the story of Jim and Della Young, newlyweds who are madly in love yet broke. The narrative of how they make this circumstance a Christmas to remember never gets old.
Callbacks for The Gift of the Magi will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at George Washington Carver Community Center. Members are urging anyone who wants to audition on Sept. 14 and 15 to prepare a one-minute monologue and to expect cold readings. These auditions are also for local volunteers who want to help backstage on a production.
“We need people to build sets, do costumes and make-up, publicity, stage management, lighting and sound,” said Kelsey.
Backstage volunteers will not be required to perform for auditions.
“If you are interested in working backstage or online doing social media, directing or producing future productions, please attend the auditions as well,” added Angelita.
The Marshall Theater Company is seeking creative individuals that love live theater.
“You do not have to be a resident of Marshall to be a part of the theater company,” said King.
Individuals from the community who are interested in the creative and performing arts are encouraged to attend the groundbreaking auditions and interest meetings. For more information, Sadiq King may be reached at (609) 285-7898 or marshalltheatercompany@gmail.com.