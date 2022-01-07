As we begin the new year, many are making a resolution to lose weight and pursue a healthier life. The Marshall TOPS chapter invites anyone who is looking for weight-loss support to join us.
TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), was founded more than 73 years ago. It is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. TOPS is not a special diet program and does not sell any food or plan. Your weight goal is determined between you and your doctor.
The Marshall chapter meets every Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building. Each Wednesday begins by weighing in from 7 to 9 a.m. followed by a club agenda and educational program that ends at 10 a.m. Meeting attendance is encouraged where the focus is on friendship, motivation, education and recognition.
Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable with three different new member packages starting at $49 plus tax. Renewing member packages begin at $37 plus tax each year. Marshall chapter fees are $4 per month, which fund monetary awards for winning the “best loser” along with other fun competitions. TOPS is open to men, women and children, ages 7 and older. (No childcare is provided at meetings.)
For more details about the meeting in Marshall, contact Christine at (210) 422-0356 or Marianne at (903) 923-0433.
To find other local chapters that meet on different days and times, or to learn about online membership, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677. TOPS recommends calling ahead before visiting to confirm that other chapters in the area are meeting.