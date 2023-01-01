From Staff Reports
The trout have returned.
Texas Parks and Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout, the City of Marshall reported Thursday.
“Don’t miss out on your chance to catch local rainbow trout. The City Arena Pond is open from sun up to sun down,” the city said.
Harvest regulations include: no minimum length limit, but daily bag is five trout; anglers fishing from a dock, pier or jetty may use no more than two poles; trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license.
If you’ve never been trout fishing, here are some how-to tips.