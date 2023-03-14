Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, is planning to host a “Free Bay” yard sale, offering items at no cost to the community on Saturday, March 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.
“It is going to be completely free (nothing sold, no donations, no catch, no sermon, no tracts.) We believe that there are people who are still skeptical that this truly is free, but it really is!” the church said in a press release.
Anyone is invited to come and take what they need. Each person will be limited to seven items.
The event will be in the church’s air-conditioned gym, rain or shine. If needed, the church said they will have a line to prevent overcrowding in the selection area.
“Our main hope is that we will get to share with our neighbors, put some items to re-use that are no longer needed by the giver, encourage reading, and enjoy some fellowship along the way,” the church said.
The church plans three or four of these events a year, with different items each time. On March 25, they plan to provide books, magazines, clothes, knick-knacks and more. Church members are donating these items, but if people in the community would like to join in and donate these specific items, the church office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, March 25, items will be received beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Leftover items will be donated to the Friends of the Public Library, My Friends House and other charities.