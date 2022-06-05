Marshall's Memorial City Hall announces 2022-23 season

Classic rock ‘n roll, country music and blues are just a few of the upcoming shows planned at Memorial City Hall this season.
The venue announced its 2022-23 season, with season tickets on sale now.
The deadline to register for season tickets is Aug. 5. Register at www.memorialcityhall.com or call Memorial City Hall at (903) 934-7992. Single tickets for all shows will go on sale Monday, Aug. 22.
Bill Haley Jr. and The Comets will kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 24 in a show sponsored by Texas Bank and Trust.
“Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets will transport audiences back to the very beginning of rock-n-roll with all your favorite hits like...”Rock Around The Clock,” “See Ya Later Alligator.” “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “Razzle Dazzle,” “Rock This Joint” — and many, many more!” MCH said.
Dale Watson and his Lonestars perform Saturday, Oct. 29 in a show. Memorial City Hall says Watson “has flown the flag for classic honky-tonk for over two decades, a country music maverick, a true outlaw who stands alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and George Strait as one of the finest country singers and songwriters from the Lone Star State.”
This year’s Christmas show will be the Dallas String Quartet on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The quartet is described as “Bach meets Bon Jovi.”
“Dallas String Quartet is known for interpretations of an eclectic range of styles, creating tasteful renditions of both modern and pop music classics in addition to updated takes on more traditional forms of music,” Memorial City Hall said. “With the 2019 release of their fifth album ‘A Very Merry Christmas with Dallas String Quartet,’ they presented 10 contemporary interpretations of classic holiday music.”
Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28. The show features Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, grandchildren of iconic country duo Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.
The Jersey Tenors will take place on Friday, Feb. 24. Memorial City Hall says the show “is the newest opera/rock mash-up sensation that creates an explosive blend of the most iconic opera classics alongside such rock ‘n roll greats as Queen, Journey, Elton John and Billy Joel, to name a few. But we are also “Jersey Proud” and we do not forget where we came from as we highlight some of Jersey’s finest like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and even Whitney Houston!”
Comedian Pat Hazell, from last year’s “Wonder Bread Years,” returns on Saturday, March 11 with “Permanent Record.” The show is a “confessional night of humor, heart and humanity,” Memorial City Hall said. “From his early addiction to card tricks (up to three packs a day) to his recent divorce living happily ever after, Pat opens the vault to all his faults to turn a stroll down Memory Lane into a high-speed chase down Memory Highway. If you can’t laugh at yourself, why not laugh at him?”
Guitarist and singer Ruthie Foster, a Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award winner, will perform on Saturday, April 1.