Memorial City Hall is getting ready for the holiday season. As the holidays get closer, make plans now to attend as these events will sell out!
MCH presents the classic Christmas movie, “The Grinch” on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3.50 for kids. Go to www.memorialcityhall.com for more info.
Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” is Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with this brand new, original production filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment.
With script adaptation, direction, and a flawless performance as Scrooge, by award-winning 40-year theater veteran Scott H. Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens’ ever popular classic fills the stage with first class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor and a timeless message.
With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities in your community. “A Christmas Carol” is delightful and thoroughly entertaining — it is the perfect family holiday event. Generously sponsored by VeraBank, with children 12 and under half-price tickets. For tickets go to www.memorialcityhall.comor call (903) 934-7992.
The Texas Bigfoot Film Festival is Saturday Dec. 11 starting at 1 p.m.. Bigfoot films screened with the film directors and cryptozoologists in attendance to discuss the films.
Marshall Sings Carols on Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m.. This free community sing-a-long is the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season through song!
Marshall Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 18-19. The Nutcracker is a wonderful story of a little girl, gifted a Nutcracker on Christmas Eve. As she falls asleep, she dreams of the Nutcracker coming to life and fighting with the Evil Rat King. This exciting tale will captivate you and become a yearly tradition for the entire family! Proudly sponsored by Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet.
Tickets for all events are available online at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the MCH Box Office at (903) 934-7992.