The Gold Star Award is the highest achievement award given by the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program through the county 4-H Program. The Texas 4-H Gold Star Award can only be awarded once in a member’s 4-H career. The presentation of the Gold Star Pin begun in 1933, the first year Mr. E.C. Martin was Boys 4-H Club Specialist.
Mr. Martin tells us the pin was prompted by an effort to recognize the people who did the work rather than the agents. Before this time, the agents submitting the largest number of 4-H records received the recognition. Records in the Extension Fiscal office indicates that the first Gold Star Pins were purchased in 1933. For the first several years, the Gold Star Pins were presented at a dinner during Short Course at College Station. In the beginning, each county made a nomination of their outstanding 4-H member and 100 members were selected to receive the award.
Harrison county recently had two Gold Star recipients recognized at the district 5 Gold Star Banquet that was held in Nacogdoches on Tuesday, Oct. 11:
Julia Lamb
Julia has been a devoted, reliable and hardworking 4-H member since she was in fourth grade. She has competed in many projects throughout her years and learned many things that she will carry with her throughout her life. She loves to serve her community and works to make the best better in all that she does. Julia is currently attending East Texas Baptist University and is majoring in nursing. Julia’s commitment and dedication to the 4-H program is being recognized. She is the daughter of Michael and Teri Lamb.
When she was asked about a 4-H experience that was memorable, her response was “One unique experience I had in the program was competing at district in the food and nutrition project. Food and nutrition was my main project for many years, and three of the years I had the opportunity to compete at district in Nacogdoches. My last year at district, I competed in every single competition. My food challenge team won grand champion overall. This was unique because it showed me that hard work pays off. I learned so many things from this project, and it was an experience I will never forget.”
Shyanne McClendon
Shyanne has been an active member of the Harrison County 4-H for eight years. She has participated in many different project areas from market and breeding animal exhibitions to public speaking, food challenge to leadership. She has always been a role model for her peers and never hesitated to lend a helping hand wherever she was needed. She hopes to continue a commitment to 4-H as a supporter of the youth in the future. She is attending Texas A&M in College Station currently. Shyanne is the daughter of Sonya McClendon, DVM of Marshall.
When she was asked about a 4-H experience that was memorable, her response was “My unique experience was the food challenge with a team of three other members. When I began training, I knew almost nothing about cooking. After many practices filled with laughter and new experiences, along with a few close calls with hot pans, I learned so much more than I bargained for. Cooking was a given, but communication with my team was key. We learned to critique our own dishes to improve them and to stay calm under pressure. I value the bonds made with teammates and competitors alike.”
Other Harrison County 4-H News
Harrison County 4-H will be selling “I Support the 4-H of Harrison County” shirts to help cover enrollment, awards, training fees and so much more. If you would like to purchase one, let me know. The members will be around town, if you run into one of them please support if you can!
Short sleeve will be $20. Long sleeves will be $30. Cut off to purchase is Oct. 31. Checks can be made out to Harrison 4-H.
Get your kids signed up before Oct. 31 to take advantage of a waived enrollment fee. Yes, as of right now if you enroll your child in 4-H the enrollment fee of $25 has been taken care of through generous donations.
Harrison County Master Gardeners Host Fall Bulb Sale
Our online bulb sale is currently ongoing and will conclude on Oct. 17. Bulb pick-up will be on Friday, Nov. 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, you will have the opportunity to purchase our bulbs, winter flowers, and Master Gardener pass-a-long plants on site at our greenhouse on 2115 Warren Drive. This is also when you will pick up the bulbs you ordered online.
Optimum bulb planting time in our Zone 8 is Oct. 1-Dec. 1. You will have your bulbs at the perfect time to plant. Master Gardeners will be available at the on-site sale to answer any of your planting or gardening questions.
Our winter flowers will include pansies, violas, snapdragons and Dianthus. These flowers will not be available for online ordering and will be available only at the greenhouse on Nov 11-12.
Harrison County Cattleman’s Association
It is that time of the year again. Each fall, the members of the Harrison County Cattlemen’s Association have their fall gathering to eat a juicy ribeye steak, pay their annual dues and discuss current topics in today’s beef cattle industry. This year we are going to be doing free forage testing. That’s right: If you get a sample of your hay, preferably with a hay corer that we have available at the Extension Office, we will get it analyzed for free. The hay crop is not only short this year, but I guarantee you we will see protein results all over the board. Take advantage of this free service to help build your winter-feeding program for your beef herd. The meeting will be at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. Annual dues will be collected at this time. Please drop your samples off at the Extension Office by Oct. 20. A quart sized baggie is all we need, but it needs to be chopped up in pieces no longer than 1 inch. If you bring me a feed sack full, be prepared to be using scissors for a while.