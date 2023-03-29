No matter a flower bed, borders of any kind or containers, nothing is prettier than the pretty colors of annual. The annual, a plant that lasts only one or two seasons, is a beautiful part of our landscape design. From old favorites, the marigolds or zinnas, to the new, calibrachoa or ice plants, there is something for every grower’s dream.
The dream is the beginning of every design or plan. Make a plan. Know your environment, shade or sun (Very important in Texas), water needs, soil requirements… this one issue is the key to success. A bed designed for flowers can be planted very full to overflowing, or carefully placed, accented by nice mulch. One local flower bed in Marshall, morning sun, complete afternoon shade, is full of Hostas, a beautiful sight to see. Effort was made to know the size and needs of each Hosta, and a total of three different types were used. This greenery sure made the shade bright with color and breathtaking. Most Hostas will return, but in Texas, they can be treated as an annual, as they are tender perennial, meaning they may return the next year or not.
Geraniums are dear to the Southern gardener’s heart. Here in Texas, we know, that morning sun is needed for these lovely creatures in the hotter months, and then will shine once again in autumn when the weather cools. The vibrant color, the many varieties, ensure that this plant will remain a favorite for years to come. Pair it with ivy, wave petunias, alyssum, or planting it solo will bring good results, as long as you water regularly and protect it from the hot sun. Regular fertilization will extend the “shelf life” of this plant. Please remember that the Geranium, as well as any annual, need to be planted with “like” plants, ones that have the same needs, such as water, sun, drainage, etc. Never mention Geranium and Lantana in the same sentence when planning a bed. Lantana is a plant that we can mention when we are talking about “some like it hot.” Add it to the Moss Rose, roses in general, native grasses, and other sun loving plants. Yes, the tag on the Geranium may say full sun… but Texans, they are referring to our fellow gardeners in the northern states, not in Texas. Know your plants.
Container gardening is very popular in Texas as they are easy to care for and can be moved according to need. Remember, the plants in a container are captives, at our mercy for their care. They need more care than most plants in a bed and are dependent on you to care for them. Plant them full, use a variety that have like needs, and they will perform for you. Annuals are a good idea for containers as they are bright, beautiful and can be changed each season. The old saying “Thriller, Filler, Spiller” is a good rule of thumb for a container. Having one mounding, spreading plant variety is also very pretty such as wave petunias or bright Profusion Zinnias. Experiment, enjoy and have fun. Keep a journal each year. It helps.
Again, the Harrison County Master Gardeners annual Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at 1309 Warren Drive, across from Republic Industries. We have double the plants this year, and lots of varieties, including annuals galore. Angelonias to Zinnias will be available, with the usual to the never heard of before will be waiting for a new home, at prices that can not be beat. We have, for instance, a new Dalia this year that produces brilliant-colored blooms amid a flurry of bronze shiny leaves. Additional parking will be available for you this year, and please, please remember to not block the drives at Republic Industries, as their lots are employee only. We look forward to serving you, our beloved community. Feel free to ask us our favorites. You will get a different answer from each one of us! That is the beauty of gardening.
Harrison County Notes
Farm City Week was a smashing success. Thanks to all of those that contribute to this great event. As of today, the sale has generated over $648,000. There were $23,000 in scholarships awarded to graduating seniors.
Steer, heifer, sheep and goat validation tag orders are due at the Extension Office by April 7. All tags ordered after April 7 will be $35.
Be on the look out for a FREE well water testing program that we will be doing in April. More details coming soon.
If you need to get your soil tested, we are still taking those samples at the Extension Office, located at 2005 Warren Drive. The cost is $15 each, and I will personally deliver them to SFA soil lab on April 5. You should receive your results in about two weeks.