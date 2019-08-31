Well, with the recent rain showers we all need to be on the lookout for armyworms. The best time to scout for them is early in the morning or late in the evening.
They can demolish a lawn or pasture in just a few days. Their life cycle is only 21 days but in the last 1/3 of that cycle they consume a tremendous amount of grass and damage to your yard, pasture or hay meadow.
If we have an infestation like last year, it may be a good idea to have some pesticide labeled for armyworms on hand. You do not always find them between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on a weekday.
The registration deadline for the East Texas Forage Conference that will be held in Gilmer, was Friday. The registration fee now is $25 and includes lunch and three CEU’s for your TDA Private Applicator’s license.
Topics covered include Dr. Hank Hayes with the Texas Animal Health Commission to discuss diseases caused by feral hogs and the new electronic animal identification laws that are coming for all beef producers. Other topics will be beef cattle feed supplementation, winter pasture utilization and herbicide updates. Get those registration fees paid this week
Fall is a busy time for our youth. It is time to get them enrolled in 4-H. There are many opportunities right around the corner.
We have kids entered in the State Fair of Texas showing their Beef Heifers and some entered in the Archery contest. The Harvest Festival is in October and has livestock contests, photography, pumpkin carving and many more opportunities.
Hunter Education
There are two upcoming hunter education programs to be held in our area soon.
Each year we receive multiple calls about this class that is mandatory to get a hunting license for you younger folks. Marshall FFA will be hosting one on from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Marshall High School.
The class is open to all hunters 9 years and older. Bring $15 cash and a pencil and arrive early. For more information, call Jessica Shadix at 936-657-8703.
Darrin Peeples will be teaching a Hunter Education Class at the Elysian Fields Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. For for information, call Peeples at 903-930-3205.
Don’t wait until the start of hunting season to realize that your kid needs a hunter education card or you may have to talk to Darrin in a situation that is no fun.
Wildlife Management
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a wildlife management educational event Sept. 26 in Marshall.
The program will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Civic Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. and is free and open to the public. Exhibits and vendors will open at 5 p.m. RSVP to 903-935-8413.
Bobby Deeds, wildlife biologist and consultant for Record Rack Feeds, will discuss white-tailed deer management. Dr. Jamie Sugg, AgriLife Extension agent, Rusk County, will discuss wild pig management and various control techniques.
One Texas Department of Agriculture private applicator license continuing education unit will be available. Door prizes will be awarded.
Master Gardener meeting
The Harrison County Master Gardeners will be hosting a gardening meeting featuring the world famous, often imitated but never duplicated, Greg Grant at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Gold Hall in Hallsville.
Grant will be covering “The African-American impact on Gardening in the South.” He is a very entertaining speaker, and this should be a dynamic program. Everyone is invited and the event is free.
Don’t forget that the Marshall Beekeeper’s Association meets the second Thursday of every month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
For questions about this or any other program listed above, call our office at 903-935-8413 or follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Texas Agrilife Extension.