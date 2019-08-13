It is back-to-school time and a very busy time of the year for all. I remember when I was still teaching how excited everyone was this time of the year. Back to school means changes are coming. Fall is right around the corner. Fall brings Friday night lights, college football and hunting to the minds of many. Cooler weather means planting winter pastures and putting a plan together for nutrition for your cowherd..
We just completed our annual 4-H banquet this past week. It was held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. What a tremendous venue that is to host a wonderful event. Thanks to the Harrison County Commissioners’ Court and all the people involved for making this happen. Thank you to those that support and sponsor our banquet each year. The Harrison County United Way, Legacy Ag Credit and Harrison County Farm Bureau help us every year to help make this a great celebration for our young people. 4-H enrollment for the 2019-20 year starts Sept. 1 on 4-H Connect.
Don’t forget that the Marshall Beekeeper’s Association meets the second Thursday of every month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
On Sept. 6, there is a multi-county event in Gilmer. The East Texas Forage Conference will feature speakers on herbicide updates, winter feeding strategies for cattle folks and winter pasture utilization. There is a registration fee of $15 if you register prior to Aug. 30. After that, the fee increases to $25.
There will be 3 CEU’s available for Private Applicator license holders, and Legacy Ag Credit is sponsoring lunch. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will provide a wildlife management educational event Sept. 26 in Marshall. The program will be held at the Marshall Civic Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. and is free and open to the public. Exhibits and vendors will open at 5 p.m., with the meal and program beginning at 6 p.m. It will conclude by 8:30 p.m. RSVP to (903) 935-8413.
Bobby Deeds, wildlife biologist and consultant for Record Rack Feeds, will discuss white-tailed deer management. Dr. Jamie Sugg, AgriLife Extension agent for Rusk County, will discuss wild pig management and various control techniques. One Texas Department of Agriculture private applicator license continuing education unit will be available. Door prizes will be available.
The event is co-sponsored by AgriLife Extension offices in Harrison and Panola Counties; the Harrison and Panola Soil and Water Conservation District; Dillard’s Feed House; and Nutrena Feeds.
On Oct. 10, Cass, Marion and Harrison Counties will hold a beef cattle program on nutrition strategies for feeding cattle through the winter. There will be a hay show held in conjunction with this event. We would love to have your hay samples brought in to be tested and also judged. The samples are due in the respective County Agrilife Extension office by Sept. 19. You need to bring your form, a $10 fee and a visual sample to the office. We will also be taking soil samples to be delivered to SFA so you can avoid shipping costs.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners will be hosting a gardening meeting featuring the world-famous, often imitated but never duplicated, Greg Grant. This event will be held on Oct. 10 at 10 a.am at Gold Hall in Hallsville. For questions about this or any other program listed above, please call our office at (903) 935-8413.