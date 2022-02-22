Make plans to attend the Annual Peach Tree Pruning and Insect Control Workshop at GY Ranch on U.S. 80 west of Marshall. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413 just in case the weather is bad so we can call and update you if we need to reschedule. No one wants to prune trees in a cold blowing rain.
Sherry Yates will be the host and will discuss the importance of proper pruning and thinning practices to maximize peach harvest. Best management practices for disease and pest control will be discussed as well. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m., and the program starts at 10 a.m. We should wrap up with a short evaluation and Q&A session by noon. 1 CEU will be offered for your TDA Private Applicator License. Bring your loppers as this will be a hands-on workshop. The cost is free. This is always a great program. If your peaches are subpar, this could be the answer to an enjoyable bowl of peaches and homemade ice cream later this summer.
Farm City Week
Rabbit Validation will be Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Hallsville Ag Shop from 4 to 6 p.m.
CEUs
If you are needing CEUs to keep your Pesticide License current, I have attached a flyer for a program where you can receive 5 CEU’s online.
There is also a program for protecting your herd or flock. It is being hosted by Cass County and will be available online
Feral Hog Update
The traps have been purchased and are on the way. Remember, to participate in the program you will need to complete a damage assessment and attend the educational program that will be held March 15. The location is to be determined later.
Be looking for the damage assessment. It will be available in paper form and online.
We had our first committee meeting this past Friday, and it was a smashing success. We had more than 20 in attendance. The program will be volunteer driven. The excitement was very encouraging.
Annual Plant Sale
Spring is less than 30 days away. I am really looking forward to some green grass and beautiful flowers. Speaking of flowers, the Harrison County Master Gardeners are getting ready for their annual plant sale. We have missed this the past few years because of Stinking COVID. They are working very hard to bring you high quality plants and a great selection. Proceeds of this sale benefit area youth through scholarships and the promotion of adult education about horticulture.
The Master Gardeners will also be active this week at Sam Houston Elementary school here in Marshall. We will be implementing a youth curriculum called Learn Grow Eat and Go. This 10-week curriculum teaches the students where their food comes from, and the importance of nutrition and exercise. They will get the opportunity to plant a small raised garden and hopefully eat some of the produce that they grow.