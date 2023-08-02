Let’s talk a little bit about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer. It is hard to keep up with positive cases because they seem to increase daily. We have over 500 positive cases across at least 24 counties in Texas, and these include white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and red deer, with white-tailed deer being over 80 percent of those cases. More than 80 percent of those cases have occurred in deer breeding facilities, and since March 2023, seven new deer breeding facilities have tested positive for the disease.
Due to the drastic increase in positive cases at deer breeding facilities, TPWD enacted the following rules:
The emergency rules require all breeder deer to be tested for CWD (with a test result of “Not Detected”) by means of an approved ante-mortem (live-animal) test as a condition of transfer to another deer breeding facility and expressly prohibit the removal of an identification tag prescribed by Parks and Wildlife Code, §43.3561, from a breeder deer except to immediately replace it with an identification tag meeting the requirements of Parks and Wildlife Code, §43.3561(c) or (h).
To put the potential consequences of deer movement and disease transmission into perspective, the latest deer breeding facility to test positive has moved over 1,000 deer in the last five years, and those deer were sent to 67 different counties across Texas and three places in Mexico. This is just one of many deer breeding facilities doing the same thing. This is a problem when trying to contain a disease that is negatively affecting a resource that we all care about.
This is a real disease, and it is bad. There is no question that it will get worse. This is not a disease that is going to wreak havoc on deer populations overnight, but the decisions we make now are going to determine the health of the resource decades from now. The key to managing a disease like this is to keep its prevalence low. Lots of people are working hard on managing this disease while gaining nothing but ridicule. There is a lot of misinformation going around. If anyone wants to chat about CWD, let me know.
4-H Funday: Games, Hot Dogs, Member Information
Date: Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Everyone is welcome!
Admission: free
We’re hosting a fun-filled Funday event that brings the community together! Join us for exciting games, delicious hot dogs, and valuable information about becoming a Harrison County 4-H member. Whether you’re curious about the program or eager to get involved, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn more. Mark your calendars for Aug. 12 and bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable day of fun and exploration.
Master Gardener Meeting: Unleash Your Green Thumb
Date: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Admission: free
Calling all aspiring gardeners! If you’ve ever considered becoming a Master Gardener, this event is tailored just for you. Join us on Aug. 15 for an informative meeting where experienced Master Gardeners will share insights into the process of becoming a Master Gardener. Learn from the experts themselves and discover how you can turn your passion for gardening into a rewarding and impactful journey. Don’t miss this chance to nurture your green thumb!
For more information about these events or to register, please contact the Harrison County 4-H office at (903) 935-8413. We look forward to seeing you at these exciting gatherings and making unforgettable memories together!
Note: All events will comply with local health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone.
CEUs
You’re invited! Free workshop on Sept. 29. The East Texas Forage Conference has asked Lone Star Healthy Streams to be a part of our conference this year. This is a multi-county event hosted by Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
Extension specialists will discuss managing grazing livestock, feral hog control and best management practices for fertilizer and herbicide applications. There will be a meal furnished, so an RSVP would be appreciated. Three CEUs will be available for those with a Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License. There will also be multiple vendors and door prizes as well. This year’s program will be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Call (903) 935-8413 for more details.
Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife Information
I would like to take this time to invite you to attend our annual Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife information program held on Oct. 3. This program and the meal are sponsored by the Harrison and Panola County Soil and Water Conservation Boards. Each year this program alternates between the two counties. This year it will be located at Crossroads Baptist Church located at 11763 FM 31 in Marshall.
Our speaker this year is Dr. Jacob Dykes, Extension Wildlife Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. The topics to be covered are white tail deer nutrition and an ageing and scoring demonstration on whitetail deer. We will have a catfish dinner and appreciate an RSVP.
