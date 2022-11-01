The new Early Childhood Learn, Grow, Eat and GO!, or Early Childhood LGEG, a curriculum of the Junior Master Gardener program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is complete and now available.
The curriculum can be accessed at https://tx.ag/JMGEarlyChildhood and through the Texas A&M AgriLife Bookstore. The 154-page illustrated curriculum comes in a sturdy, colorful binder with tabs denoting weekly lessons. The cost is $56, and a variety of free materials to supplement the curriculum are also available.
Online resources supporting the implementation of the Early Childhood LGEG curriculum, including materials for parental engagement, are available on the site. Resources are for use by teachers to send home with their students, so parents can become involved in program activities. There is also more information about the curriculum, free downloads of sample lessons and details on how to purchase the curriculum through links to the Texas A&M AgriLife Bookstore.
About the Early Childhood LGEG curriculum: The Early Childhood LGEG curriculum was specifically developed for students 4-5 years old. It combines plant and garden learning, food and nutrition, and brain- and body-boosting physical activities, along with novel ways to engage parents, schools and the community.
The new curriculum builds on the research-based success of its predecessor, the Learn, Grow, Eat and GO curriculum for elementary students, explained Randy Seagraves, AgriLife Extension program specialist and International Junior Master Gardener program curriculum director, Bryan-College Station.
“This is the most age-specific group of children for which we have developed a Junior Master Gardener curriculum,” Seagraves said. “It is ideal for preschools, Head Start programs, kindergarten programs and other less formal educational settings.”
Seagraves said the program can potentially make even more significant changes in youth perceptions about foods and nutrition than the LGEG program targeted to elementary school children.
“When our youngest students are engaged and active hands-on learners in a school gardening project, they not only grow plants but they grow academically, socially and emotionally,” he said. “There are also health benefits, and the curriculum has been developed so parents, schools and communities can be more engaged in the program.”
Program themes and development: Seagraves said the Early Childhood LGEG curriculum provides rich, interesting lessons, group activities and a host of proven resources crafted around weekly plant themes. It is a four-week curriculum with these specific themes:
• Week 1: Plant Needs and Plant Parts.
• Week 2: Seeds and Roots.
• Week 3: Stems and Leaves.
• Week 4: Flowers and Fruit.
“This unique curriculum is the product of an incredible team effort of Head Start teachers, kindergarten teachers and expert contributors from across the country,” Seagraves said. “From its conception through its three-year development, national-piloting effort, production and final printing, more than 300 teachers, students and contributors have had a hand in making this new curriculum a reality.”
Harrison County Programs and Events
If you missed the Harrison County Cattleman’s Association annual meeting and steak dinner, you missed a great program. There were over 100 in attendance to learn how to read a forage sample and to build a winter feeding program around those results. In addition to this, raffle tickets were distributed for the members to sell to help build their scholarship fund.
Mr. Jerry Woodley was awarded the Bill Davis Award. This award goes out to an outstanding cattleman that not only does a great job with their management but also gives back to the community. Anyone that took ag classes several years ago in Marshall has been touched in some shape form or fashion by Mr. Jerry Woodley. Congratulations, sir.
If you did not get samples turned in, here is another opportunity:
Free Hay Testing
It is that time of the year again. Every year we team up with surrounding counties to bring back what used to be one of the largest attended events in Harrison County, which was the Hay Show. This year we are going to be doing free forage testing. That’s right: If you get a sample of your hay, preferably with a hay corer that we have available at the Extension Office, we will get it analyzed for free. The hay crop is not only short this year, but I guarantee you we will see protein results all over the board. Take advantage of this free service to help build your winter-feeding program for your beef herd. The meeting will be at the new Extension Office at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall. We have a hay corer you can check out at the office. Hay samples are due by Nov. 10. A quart-sized baggie is all we need, but it needs to be chopped up in pieces no longer than 1 inch. As we will have a meal sponsored, please RSVP, and as this is a new building, there is always the chance of a change in location: (903) 935-8413.
Harrison County 4-H News
Get your kids signed up before Oct. 31 to take advantage of a waived enrollment fee. Yes, as of right now if you enroll your child in 4-H the enrollment fee of $25 has been taken care of through generous donations.
Harrison County 4-H will be selling “I Support the 4-H of Harrison County” shirts to help cover enrollment, awards, training fees and so much more. If you would like to purchase one, let me know. The members will be around town, if you run into one of them please support if you can!
Short sleeve will be $20. Long sleeves will be $30. Cut off to purchase is Oct. 31. Checks can be made out to Harrison 4-H.