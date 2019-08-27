GILMER – The annual East Texas Forage Conference will give livestock and hay producers a wide range of information to help them maximize their pastures’ potential.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op, 1200 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer.
Cost is $15 per person until Aug. 30 and $25 thereafter. Lunch is provided. To register, call the AgriLife Extension office in Upshur County at (903) 843-4019.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education credits – two general, one laws and regulations – will be available for licensed pesticide applicators.
Topics and speakers include:
- Sprayer calibration and armyworm control, Darren Rozell, owner Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Co., Tyler.
- Pasture herbicide updates, Clint Perkins, AgriLife Extension agent, Smith County.
- Winter forages and winter weed control, Jason Banta, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Overton.
- Feral hogs, Hank Hayes, D.V.M., Texas Animal Health Commission region director, Sulphur Springs.
- Electronic animal identification, Hayes.
- Importance of forage testing and supplements, Banta.