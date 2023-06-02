A former 4-Her of Rusk County, Barrett dedicated 10 years of active participation in the program, engaging in various aspects, including leadership, food and nutrition, and livestock. These experiences have instilled in her valuable qualities such as responsibility, dedication and leadership, while also fostering lifelong friendships.
Barrett brings a comprehensive understanding of the program and a personal commitment to its values. Her goal for Harrison County is to build a successful program that equips youth with the skills needed for a prosperous future.
“4-H is a wonderful program for the youth to get involved in the community and to build character,” Barrett continued. “I am excited to see what is in store for Harrison County 4-H.”
With Barrett’s passion, personal experience and dedication to the values of 4-H, Harrison County 4-H is confident that she will play a pivotal role in fostering the growth, development and character-building opportunities for the youth of Harrison County.
Please join us for a welcome meet & greet for Jennifer at the Extension office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall on June 13. We will start at 5:30 p.m. Please help us welcome her to Harrison County.
About Harrison County 4-H: Harrison County 4-H is a youth development organization dedicated to empowering young individuals to explore technology, science and entrepreneurship. Through hands-on learning experiences, mentorship and community engagement, Harrison County 4-H aims to cultivate the next generation of innovators and leaders. For more information, call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8413.
It is time to start planning for summer validations.
If you still need to order a tag, get that order and money in now!
Heifer and steer validation will be held June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. We will do State Fair sheep and goats on Tuesday the 20th as well as June 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. Heifers will be tagged this year and tags must be pre-ordered and paid for ahead of time as well. Location: The Bibb’s Place, 5505 Elysian Fields Road, Marshall, Texas 75670.
FCW steer tag in will be in October. These tags will work as validation tag for FCW. But entry forms and money must be turned in at the October tag in date and site.
Our world famous Grilling 101 for youth will be held again at Bear Creek Smokehouse. The event will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Youth from 8 to 18 are welcome to attend. We have a limit of 30 participants with a registration fee of $10 and two canned items to be donated to Mission Marshall. If you would like to bring more we welcome you to. A paid registration fee will hold your spot for participation. Call (903) 935-8414 for more info.