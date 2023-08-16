Everyone knows that is has been hot and dry. The drought conditions of this summer have left our pastures in poor condition, and we are in short supply for winter hay. While many producers did get their first cutting of hay, many more are needing a second cutting to get themselves through the upcoming winter.
According to the numbers reported, our average annual rainfall is just under 49.8 inches per year.
Looking at this year’s records, we have received 33 inches to date. That alone isn’t terrible, but consider July’s total rainfall (again at the airport) measured only 1.7 inches. We have had .05 for the month of August. Combine this lack of rain with an average high temperature over 100 degrees each day since Aug. 1. Regardless, knowing rainfall totals does not make grass grow and does not put hay in the barn. Pastures are in poor shape, and much more hay needs to be cut.
From my conversations with local cattlemen, there still seems to be a good bit of hope for fall rains. And with fall moisture, there is still a great opportunity for another cutting of hay and for winter pastures. A winter pasture could be clovers, ryegrass or small grains such as wheat, oat or rye. Winter pastures are planted in the fall and typically provide very high-quality grazing during a time when poorer quality hay is fed.
Indeed, the cost of many winter forage options can be very competitive with the price of hay. You could easily budget as much as $50 to $100 an acre for seed, lime and fertilizer. Yet, that single acre should then produce superior forage for livestock at a high stocking rate. And considering an average cost for round bale of hay, the economics weighs in favor of the winter pasture.
The risk of course is the soil moisture to ensure germination and sustained growth.
Dry fall seasons often discourage producers from overseeding pastures since stand failures occur due to a lack of water seed bed moisture. Adequate rainfall is key to the success of any winter annual forage program.
Winter legumes can provide grazing in February, March and April, before summer pastures starts their growth. The cost of establishing legumes can range from $15-40 per acre. New releases of some clovers may provide longer season grazing than other legumes. The longer-season clovers can also add extra nitrogen. These clovers also add about 3 tons more dry matter to the total forage (summer pasture plus winter clover) produced during the year.
Furthermore, overseeding legumes can contribute to the overall production of bahia or bermuda grasses. Crimson or Arrowleaf clover can contribute in the range of 50-100 lbs. per acre of nitrogen for summer pastures. Depending on the current cost of nitrogen, legumes may return a net value of $30-120 worth of nitrogen per acre long after it is grazed.
Another forage option available to producers this fall is over seeding the warm season pastures with a cool season grass planting. With our summer pastures being grazed short, early establishment is very possible and would thus facilitate fall forage production.
A cool season forage could be used to supplement our cowherd. Rye is the most winter hardy of the annual winter pasture grasses. Compared to other annual winter grasses, rye produces more fall and winter forage. It matures early in the spring — usually peaking in early April. Rye is the most productive cool season annual grass on soils low in fertility, well-drained, and sandy in texture.
Harrison County Events
4-H Funday was this past Saturday!
Thanks to all the donors, volunteers and supporters that made this happen.
Special thanks to the food sponsors: Caddo Packing Co., Super 1 Foods, Jucy’s Hamburgers, KMHT Radio and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Remember to sign your youth up or yourself as a volunteer after Aug. 15 for the upcoming year.
CEUs
You’re invited! Free workshop on Sept. 29. The East Texas Forage Conference has asked Lone Star Healthy Streams to be a part of our conference this year. This is a multi-county event hosted by Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
Extension specialists will discuss managing grazing livestock, feral hog control and best management practices for fertilizer and herbicide applications. There will be a meal furnished, so an RSVP would be appreciated. Three CEUs will be available for those with a Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License. There will also be multiple vendors and door prizes as well. This year’s program will be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Call (903) 935-8413 for more details.
Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife Information
I would like to take this time to invite you to attend our annual Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife information program held on Oct. 3. This program and the meal are sponsored by the Harrison and Panola County Soil and Water Conservation Boards. Each year this program alternates between the two counties. This year it will be located at Crossroads Baptist Church located at 11763 FM 31 in Marshall.
Our speaker this year is Dr. Jacob Dykes, Extension Wildlife Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. The topics to be covered are white tail deer nutrition and an ageing and scoring demonstration on whitetail deer. We will have a catfish dinner and appreciate an RSVP.