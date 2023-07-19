Despite heat and drought, the “fall” vegetable season begins in July, with the planting of tomato transplants and pumpkin seeds. Growing pumpkins here is not for the faint of heart, but what would Halloween be without them? There are several obstacles in your way, including powdery mildew, viruses and squash vine borers.
Pumpkins require warm soils to germinate. They cannot tolerate frost or freezes. To produce a fall crop of Jack-o’-lanterns, plant the seed approximately four months (mid-July) before the first killing frost. Different varieties have different number of days to reach maturity, so be sure to check the variety description and add about 25 days for slower maturity in the fall. Pumpkins should be planted in hills 4 to 6 feet apart and thinned to the strongest two plants seven to ten days after sprouting.
Pumpkins require at least eight hours of direct sun each day for maximum production. They are not choosy about soils as long as it drains well. Ideally, till in several inches of compost and incorporate two pounds of a complete lawn fertilizer (15-5-10, 18-6-12, etc.) per one hundred square feet of bed or every thirty-five feet of row before planting. The ideal soil pH for growing pumpkins is 6.0 to 7.5.
Armyworms: Start scouting for Armyworms in early morning time and late in the evening. With recent rainfalls the conditions are becoming more favorable for them to pop up. Some were spotted this past weekend in Marion County. Not a great number, but a few were spotted.
4-H Funday: Games, Hot Dogs, Member Information
Date: Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Everyone is welcome!
Admission: free
We’re hosting a fun-filled Funday event that brings the community together! Join us for exciting games, delicious hot dogs, and valuable information about becoming a Harrison County 4-H member. Whether you’re curious about the program or eager to get involved, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn more. Mark your calendars for Aug. 12 and bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable day of fun and exploration.
Master Gardener Meeting: Unleash Your Green Thumb
Date: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Admission: free
Calling all aspiring gardeners! If you’ve ever considered becoming a Master Gardener, this event is tailored just for you. Join us on Aug. 15 for an informative meeting where experienced Master Gardeners will share insights into the process of becoming a Master Gardener. Learn from the experts themselves and discover how you can turn your passion for gardening into a rewarding and impactful journey. Don’t miss this chance to nurture your green thumb!
For more information about these events or to register, please contact the Harrison County 4-H office at (903) 935-8413. We look forward to seeing you at these exciting gatherings and making unforgettable memories together!
Note: All events will comply with local health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone.
Pineywoods Forage Conference
Date: Sept. 29, registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Location: Gold Hall in Hallsville
Registration fee will be paid at the door. We need an RSVP for the meal count at (903) 935-8413. The meal will be sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit. There will be CEUs available for those with a Private Applicator License.
