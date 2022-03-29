Farm City Week set a new record. Once everything was tallied, the sale total was in excess of $520,000.00. This total includes AG Mechanic Projects, Hard Luck, and Add-ons.
In addition to this $23,000 in scholarships were awarded to our county 4-H and FFA members.
The grand champion steer was purchased for $14,000 on Thursday by Kenny Knox and Casey Slone Construction. The reserve grand champion steer was purchased for $11,000 by Bud McCracken.
The grand champion hog was purchased for $4,000 on Thursday by Marshall Ford/Maverick Chevrolet, and the reserve grand champion hog was purchased for $3,500 by Parker Fence Company.
The grand champion lamb was purchased for $3,000 on Thursday by Patterson Dodge, and the reserve grand champion lamb was purchased for $5,000 by Cold Water Creek Land and Cattle.
The grand champion goat was purchased for $4,000 by Patterson Dodge on Thursday, and the reserve grand champion goat was purchased for $3,500 by Patterson Dodge.
The grand champion rabbit was purchased for $2,000 on Thursday by Brad Burris Century 21, and the reserve grand champion rabbit was purchased for $2,000 by X-Torc Energy Services.
The grand champion broiler was purchased for $2,250 on Thursday by S&R Construction, and the reserve grand champion broiler was purchased for $2,500 by Parker Fence Company.
The grand champion ag mechanics project made by Tucker Soules of Hallsville FFA sold for $5,250 to Mike Smelley on Thursday. The reserve grand champion ag mechanics project made by Cody Hess of Waskom FFA was sold for $1,100 to Carolyn Stroman.
Harrison County Master Gardeners Plant Sale is Saturday April 2
The Harrison County Master Gardeners are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and to help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people.
What really sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is their special training in horticulture. In exchange for their training, persons who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers, working through their Extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.
This coming Saturday, April 2, 2022, the HCMG will be holding their annual Spring Plant Sale! Plants of all kinds will be available. Just to name a few we will have available: Vegetables, Herbs, Annuals, Perennials, Roses, Succulents AND pass a long plants from the Master Gardeners.
What does the money go to? Well, the Harrison County Master Gardeners raise money in various ways throughout the year to support many different efforts. Scholarships for High School Seniors interested in Horticulture related courses, sponsorship for Master Gardener classes, Farm City Week scholarships, speaker programs to educate the public on horticulture related topics, Junior Master Gardener programs and last but not least, raising money to build the new green house that will further facilitate educational programs.
We invite you to join in on this annual event that brings plant lovers from all around. Come see, visit, buy and just support!