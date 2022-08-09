The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) to provide financial assistance to eligible livestock producers for 2022 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or wildfire. The deadline to apply for 2022 LFP assistance is Jan. 30, 2023.
To date, 225 Texas counties have met the drought severity levels that trigger LFP eligibility for the 2022 program year. For LFP, qualifying drought triggers are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor. Visit the FSA LFP webpage for a list of eligible counties and grazing crops.
“Persistent severe and extreme drought conditions in Texas have caused substantial economic distress for agricultural and livestock producers” said Kelly Adkins, State Executive Director for the FSA in Texas. “Eligible producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA office to schedule an appointment to apply for LFP drought recovery assistance.”
LFP provides payments to eligible livestock producers and contract growers who also produce forage crops for grazing and suffered losses due to a qualifying drought or fire during the normal grazing period for the county. Eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.
To expedite the application process, producers are encouraged to gather and submit records documenting 2022 losses. Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases, contract grower agreements and more.
LFP is part of a broader suite of disaster assistance available through USDA.
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP), which also has a Jan. 30, 2023, deadline, provides eligible producers with compensation for certain feed losses not covered by LFP. ELAP also covers above normal costs associated with hauling water to livestock and transporting feed to livestock.
Additional relief is also available through ELAP to help ranchers cover above normal costs of hauling livestock to forage or other grazing acres. The deadline to apply for 2021 hauling livestock to forage assistance is June 30, 2022.
More disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including the Farmers.gov Drought Webpage, Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool.
For FSA and Natural Resources Conservation Service programs, including LFP and ELAP, producers should contact their local USDA Service Center. Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email and other digital tools. For assistance with a crop insurance claim, producers and landowners should contact their crop insurance agent.
East Texas Forage Conference
Mark Your Calendar for Sept. 2 for the East Texas Forage Conference, to be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Registration starts at 8:15 that morning and two CEU’s will be available for TDA Private Applicators. The fee is $20 and is payable at the door. We will have a sponsored meal, so an RSVP would be appreciated at (9030 935-8413.
Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Texas A&M Extension associate professor and forage specialist, will speak on two topics: management of soil nutrient levels to impact weed population and cool season forage options.
Patrick Sutton, range and pasture specialist, will speak on herbicide updates over proclova and duracor.
Dr. Russell Carrell, nutritionist for Cargill Animal Nutrition will speak on supplemental feeding during adverse weather conditions. Come join us for some great information, wonderful fellowship and some great food.
Harrison County Master Gardener News
Have you ever wanted to become a Master Gardener? Now is your chance. For the first time ever, we will be hosting a Fall Master Gardener Class. In your first year you will receive 50 hours of Horticulture Training. Approximately 32 of these hours will be available online, so you can work it around your schedule. The remaining hours will be field trips, guest speakers, etc. In addition to this, if you complete 50 hours of approved community service within 12 months, you will then earn the title Master Gardener.
The fall class starts Sept. 1, so you need to get registered ASAP. Registration fee is $150 and includes your Master Gardener Book. Call (903) 935-8413 and reserve your spot today!
— Matt Garrett is the county agent for agriculture and natural resources in Harrison County.