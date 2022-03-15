Tonight is the night. The traps have been purchased and are on the way. Remember to participate in the program you will need to complete a damage assessment and attend the educational program that will be held today, March 15.
The meeting will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church. Dr. Aaron Sumrall will be on hand to discuss trapping techniques and general feral hog knowledge.
Please RSVP to 903-935-8413 as the fine folks at Harrison County Farm Bureau will serving beans and cornbread that evening. The board members of the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District will also be on hand helping.
Harrison County Plant Sale
2022 will be a year of community. After two years of Covid restrictions, the Harrison County Master Gardeners will have a Market Sale! For you, our community! We can only hope that you have missed us, half as much as we have missed serving you. Mark this on your calendars:
Harrison County Master Gardener Plant Sale
April 2, 2022
8:00-2:00
2115 Warren Drive
Marshall, Texas
April 2, is our date! Wait, is this too late? Remember Easter will be late this year, and planting revolves around Easter. Our Veggie Guru, our Master of all things edible, Mark Jackson, has been in on this planning, coming out of semi-retirement to help us make this plant sale great.
As this article is being written, he is busy ordering the right vegetables from the right buyers, purchasing the seeds for plants that grow best in our area and soil, to have them ready and waiting for you on April 2.
The Vegetable Committee will have tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant and more…just for you. They will be healthy, well cared for, and above all, a great product at a great price.
Get your flower motors in gear friends, as you will see color and beauty as never before! The annuals and perennials will be in abundance, with old favorites along with the new, never seen before flowers that have been in trials the past two years…just waiting for April 2!
Come and find your old favorites, and along with the new varieties that will do well in your garden. Come shade or sun, we will have selections for you that will warm your heart. Along with annuals and perennials, also available will be herbs, hanging baskets, roses, some pass-alongs grown in our own gardens, and other items to bring you joy.
The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association would also like to invite you to their program that will be held at First United Methodist Church on March 29 at 6 p.m. in the evening. Hamburgers will be served and you must RSVP by March 18 if you want to eat. To either Susan at 903- 930-0829 or Ann at 903-930-7248.
Go ahead and call now do not wait until Monday the day before as this causes undue stress on everyone involved. Daryl Seahorn from Seahorn Fertilizer will be on hand to discuss fertilizer costs. Kyle McKinley from Rozell Agritech will be there to discuss timing and application of herbicides for effective use in pasture and hay meadow management.
2022 Farm City Week Schedule
Monday, March 21
9:00 am: Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest
Tuesday, March 22
8-9:30 am: Broiler & Rabbit weigh in
9:30 am: Broiler Show
10:00 am: Rabbit Show
1-4 pm: Weigh in of all Swine, Lambs, Goats & Steers
6:00 pm: Lamb Show directly followed by the Goat show and Showmanship
Wednesday, March 23
8:00 am: Swine Show followed by Sale Order, Showmanship & Special Needs Show
1:00 pm: Steer Show directly followed by Jr. & Sr. Beef Showmanship Heifer show directly following showmanship
Thursday, March 24
8:00-9:00 am: Check-in and set up of Ag Mechanics projects
10:00 am: Judging of Ag Mechanics projects
4:00 to 6:00 pm: Dinner at Bear Creek Smokehouse
4:30 pm: Scholarship and awards
6:00 pm: Livestock Auction, Silent Auction of Ag Mechanics projects (silent auction ends at 8 pm, with payment due by 8:30)