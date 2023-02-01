Carol Hartt, president of the Harrison County Master Gardeners, writes:
“It’s time again for our Annual Master Gardener Tree Give-Away. The Texas A&M Forestry Service and the Harrison Master Gardeners are once again teaming up to give away free tree saplings to the public. This event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. at the Master Gardeners Greenhouse at 1309 Warren Drive. Take a right at the light at Abrahams Grocery off Victory Drive, and it’s 1.2 miles down Warren Drive on the right.
“Trees to be given away this year are Bald Cypress (500), Sawtooth Oak (300) and Allegheny Chinkapin (200). Ten free saplings will be handed out per individual. Please bring a sack/ bag to put them in.
“The Bald Cypress Tree, the state tree of Louisiana, is native to our part of the United States. It’s a hardy and tough tree that can adapt to a wide range of soil types. It’s a slow growing tree and can grow 50 feet to 70 feet tall and 20 to 30 feet wide.
“The Sawtooth Oak is a fast-growing shade tree compared to most other oak trees. It is adaptable to a wide range of soil and climate conditions. Its acorns are popular with wildlife, and it grows 40 feet to 60 feet tall and 40 feet to 60 feet wide.
“The Allegheny Chinkapin tree is a rapid growing small shade tree native to North America. It’s a deciduous nut producing tree that can grow 30 feet to 50 feet. It has a sweet edible nut that is somewhat difficult to harvest because it is encased in a spiny burr.
“We hope to see you this Saturday at 8 a.m. We will be there rain or shine!”
Backyard Fruit Production
We will be hosting a table grape and backyard fruit production meeting on Feb. 16 at the Gold Hall in Hallsville. We will have grape and fruit specialists from Texas A&M on hand to present and answer questions. Please make plans to attend.
Lawn Burweed
Lawn burweed or “sticker weed” is a winter annual that germinates in October and grows all winter long. Next April, it produces the burs that are capsules that contain burweed seed. To avoid the stickers in the spring, you must treat lawn burweed during fall and winter.
A two-prong approach will work best with burweed or sticker weed. The first effort is preemptive and involves the use of a preemergence herbicide or weed preventer. Apply the preemergence herbicide in early October following label directions.
If you missed the window to apply preemergence, there is still time to manage the plant. The most important factor for effectively controlling lawn burweed is to apply post-emergence herbicides in early winter (December, January, February) prior to flowering and seed set. Simazine has good pre-emergence and early post-emergence activity on lawn burweed and can be part of an overall lawn burweed control strategy.
Lawn burweed becomes highly difficult to control once the burs are formed.
Pineywoods CEU
If you missed the Pineywoods CEU Conference, you missed a great program. We fed over 70 people and gained some great knowledge. If you or someone you know needs to take the class in order to obtain the TDA Private Applicator license, we are compiling a list here in the office and once we receive enough people we will hold the class. Generally, this happens at the end of February or first of March.
Farm City Week
Farm City Week rabbit validation will be Feb. 20 at the Hallsville Ag Department from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Farm City Week Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest will be held Monday, March 20 at the new Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall. This event is sponsored each year by our good friends at Downs Funeral Home. There will be two divisions and prizes for both. The top senior will receive a $500 scholarship. Entries are due March 1 to HCAB, P.O. Box 1717 Marshall, TX 75671.
There are multiple scholarships available for our youth. Be sure to check out our Harrison County Texas 4-H Facebook page for more details.