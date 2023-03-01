Spring is around the corner. We are seeing pretty days and some warmer temps. Those who enjoy gardening are starting to feel the excitement! New catalogues, new plants in the stores... what to buy?
As always, you will hear Master Gardeners advise you to get your bed or containers ready. Soil amendments save a lot of toil and tears. A specialist said recently, “a dead root is a dead plant.” So true. The soil is the foundation for our plant roots and needs to be taken seriously. If you are standing on clay, build your garden up. Make sure your soil has proper drainage. Get rid of the weeds and put down a natural barrier that will make gardening easier. Cardboard and newspaper are easy to come by, and turns back into the soil.
Perennials, perennials, perennials! These plants that return each year should be the foundation of your garden. Shrubs, small trees and flowering plants can stand alone in a bed or be enhanced with brightly colored annuals. In sun, there are many varieties to choose from, but be aware... just because a box store is selling a plant does not mean that it grows here. We are in Zone 8A. Even roses have favorite zones. A plant find app is easy to download and can tell you the plant name and growing requirements if a store tag fails to provide this. Know what you are bringing home. Plant in odd numbers. Have a focus point in your garden. This can be a hardscape, such as a fountain or container, or it could be a flowering shrub or tree. Add plants in coordinating colors or ones across the color spectrum such as purple and yellow. White is always a great color to add. It opens things up and makes colors look vibrant. Plant in uneven numbers and arrange your garden so that it does not have a “fixed” appearance, such as all the little plants lined up in a row.
Annuals make us happy! These plants that provide color from mid spring through fall and are usually a little brighter than most perennials and can be planted close together to get a mass of color. Knowing that Proven Winners are the tried and true, and sometimes the queen bee of the garden, use these in your garden along with companion plants, as the cost of Proven Winners is higher. The Bubble Gum petunia, a Proven Winner, is still the plant that pleases. Other Wave petunias are pretty, but none are as prolific as the Bubble Gum. But you can “mix and match” with ease and not break the bank.
Harrison County Master Gardeners are gearing up for our annual Plant Sale on April 1. Veggies will abound, and our mentor Mark Jackson and his crew are up and running to provide the best plants at the best cost to you, our customer and friend. Waiting until April to plant is not a bad idea due to our anticipated Easter snap. Tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant, fig trees and more will be available, along with tried and true recipes for interested buyers.
The Harrison County Master Gardener Plant sale is, again, April 1 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon or until we sell out. Our new address is 1309 Warren Drive, across from the airport. We are diligently working on parking. We look forward to serving you! Happy gardening!
Rainwater Harvesting
We will be hosting a rainwater harvesting workshop March 9 at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program starts at 9 a.m. The program is free and we will conclude by noon. We will have a live demonstration on how to construct a rainwater barrel. Dr. Ram Ray, associate professor with Prairie View A&M, will be the main presenter.
Farm City Week
Farm City Week Scholarships and Speech Contest entries are due March 1.