It is that time of the year again. Each fall, the members of the Harrison County Cattlemen’s Association have their fall gathering to eat a juicy ribeye steak, pay their annual dues and discuss current topics in today’s beef cattle industry.
This year we are going to be doing free forage testing. That’s right; if you get a sample of your hay, preferably with a hay corer that we have available at the Extension Office, we will get it analyzed for free. The hay crop is not only short this year, but I guarantee you we will see protein results all over the board. Take advantage of this free service to help build your winter-feeding program for your beef herd.
The meeting will be at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. Annual dues will be collected at this time. Please drop your samples off at the Extension Office by Oct. 20. A quart sized baggie is all we need, but it needs to be chopped up in pieces no longer than 1 inch. If you bring me a feed sack full, be prepared to be using scissors for a while.
Happy Fall! In East Texas, the arrival of fall is much more subtle than in some other parts of the country, but even though it’s still warm here we know cooler weather is on the way!
Fall in Marshall, Texas means Maverick football is going strong, mums are for sale in the stores, spider lilies are blooming in your gardens and the Harrison County Master Gardeners are having their annual bulb sale.
Many of you have started you winter gardens, and now it’s time to turn your attention to what bulbs to plant in your beds for that beautiful color next spring!
The Master Gardeners Online Bulb Sale starts Oct. 3. You cannot purchase until then, but you can go to our website now and see the many colorful selections that we will have available. That website is https://harrison-county-master-gardeners.square.site/s/shop or just go to Harrison County Master Gardeners Bulb Sale 2022, and it will direct you to the site.
Our online sale will go through Oct. 17. Then on Friday, Nov. 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, from a.m. to noon, you will have the opportunity to purchase our bulbs, winter flowers and Master Gardener pass-a-long plants on site at our greenhouse on 2115 Warren Drive. This is also when you will pick up the bulbs you ordered online.
Optimum bulb planting time in our Zone 8 is Oct. 1 until Dec. 1. You will have your bulbs at the perfect time to plant. Master Gardeners will be available at the on-site sale to answer any of your planting or gardening questions.
Our winter flowers will include pansies, violas, snapdragons and dianthus. These flowers will not be available for online ordering and will be available only at the greenhouse on Nov. 11 and 12.
Online Sale: Oct. 3-17
On-site Sale: Nov. 11-12
Mark these dates down on your calendars! Let us help make your spring a beautiful one!
Harrison County 4-H Community Service and Fundraiser
This year for National 4-H week and One Day 4-H, the 4-H members of Harrison County will hold a pet supply drive. We have contacted the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, and the following is a list of items that they need:
- gallons of bleach
- laundry soap
- puppy pee pads
- dawn dish soap
- puppy and kitten food
- puppy and kitten formula
- bleach spray
- scrub brushes
- spray bottles
- paper towels
Items can be dropped off at the Harrison County Extension Office by Oct. 11. The office is located at 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. Or you can call (903) 935-8413 for more details.
Harrison County 4-H will be selling “I Support the 4-H of Harrison County” shirts to help cover enrollment, awards, training fees and so much more. If you would like to purchase one, let me know. The members will be around town, if you run into one of them please support if you can!
Short sleeve will be $20. Long sleeves will be $30. Cut off to purchase is Oct. 31. Checks can be made out to Harrison 4-H.
Urban Agriculture: Backyard Chickens, Garden and Composting Program
Please join us for this interesting program to be held Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kellyville Community Center in Jefferson. The event is being hosted by Harrison and Marion Counties in cooperation with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and Prairie View University Cooperative Extension Program.
The topics are:
- Keeping backyard chickens: shelter options, feeding, breeds, and more. Presented by Jeremy Peaches., Urban Agriculture Specialist, Prairie View A&M University, Cooperative Extension Program.
- Vegetable Gardening: garden plans, improving soil health, garden types. Presented by Mary Derting., Extension Agent, Prairie View A&M University, Cooperative Extension Program.
- Backyard Composting: set up options, materials to use, composting techniques. Presented by Matt Garrett Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent, Harrison County.
For additional information, contact Mary Derting at (903) 665-2421.
Pineywoods Hay Show
In lieu of a hay show, since it is so short and most are having to purchase, we will be hosting a Multi-County Forage Testing Drive. Dr. Russell Carrell with Cargill Animal Nutrition has agreed to speak, and he has the capability to test our samples for free! We need the samples collected by Oct. 26. The program will be on Nov. 10 at Gold Hall in Hallsville. I hope you will utilize this free service. It will be more important this year than ever before.
Program will begin at 6 p.m., and a meal will be served, sponsored by Rozell’s AgriTech. Please RSVP if you plan to take advantage of this great opportunity.