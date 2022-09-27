Happy Fall! In East Texas, the arrival of fall is much more subtle than in some other parts of the country, but even though it’s still warm here we know cooler weather is on the way!
Fall in Marshall, Texas means Maverick football is going strong, mums are for sale in the stores, spider lilies are blooming in your gardens and the Harrison County Master Gardeners are having their annual bulb sale.
Many of you have started you winter gardens, and now it’s time to turn your attention to what bulbs to plant in your beds for that beautiful color next spring!
The Master Gardeners Online Bulb Sale starts Oct. 3. You cannot purchase until then, but you can go to our website now and see the many colorful selections that we will have available. That website is https://harrison-county-master-gardeners.square.site/s/shop or just go to Harrison County Master Gardeners Bulb Sale 2022, and it will direct you to the site.
Our online sale will go through Oct. 17. Then on Friday, Nov. 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, from a.m. to noon, you will have the opportunity to purchase our bulbs, winter flowers and Master Gardener pass-a-long plants on site at our greenhouse on 2115 Warren Drive. This is also when you will pick up the bulbs you ordered online.
Optimum bulb planting time in our Zone 8 is Oct. 1 until Dec. 1. You will have your bulbs at the perfect time to plant. Master Gardeners will be available at the on-site sale to answer any of your planting or gardening questions.
Our winter flowers will include pansies, violas, snapdragons and dianthus. These flowers will not be available for online ordering and will be available only at the greenhouse on Nov. 11 and 12.
Online Sale: Oct. 3-17
On-site Sale: Nov. 11-12
Mark these dates down on your calendars! Let us help make your spring a beautiful one!
Harrison County 4-H Community Service and Fundraiser
This year for National 4-H week and One Day 4-H, the 4-H members of Harrison County will hold a pet supply drive. We have contacted the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, and the following is a list of items that they need:
- gallons of bleach
- laundry soap
- puppy pee pads
- dawn dish soap
- puppy and kitten food
- puppy and kitten formula
- bleach spray
- scrub brushes
- spray bottles
- paper towels
Items can be dropped off at the Harrison County Extension Office by Oct. 11. The office is located at 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. Or you can call (903) 935-8413 for more details
Harrison County 4-H will be selling “I Support the 4-H of Harrison County” shirts to help cover enrollment, awards, training fees and so much more. If you would like to purchase one, let me know. The members will be around town, if you run into one of them please support if you can!
Short sleeve will be $20. Long sleeves will be $30. Cut off to purchase is Oct. 31. Checks can be made out to Harrison 4-H.
Last Chance Video CEU’s
If you are behind on receiving your CEU’s to maintain your TDA Private Applicator license, here is a chance for you to get six CEU’s in one day. We have teamed up with the Gregg County Extension office to offer you the Last Chance Video Series. The program will be held at the Gregg County Extension Office and will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The registration fee is $40. Please call and let us know if you plan to attend.
Urban Agriculture: Backyard Chickens, Garden and Composting Program
Please join us for this interesting program to be held Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kellyville Community Center in Jefferson. The event is being hosted by Harrison and Marion Counties in cooperation with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and Prairie View University Cooperative Extension Program.
The topics are:
- Keeping backyard chickens: shelter options, feeding, breeds, and more. Presented by Jeremy Peaches., Urban Agriculture Specialist, Prairie View A&M University, Cooperative Extension Program.
- Vegetable Gardening: garden plans, improving soil health, garden types. Presented by Mary Derting., Extension Agent, Prairie View A&M University, Cooperative Extension Program.
- Backyard Composting: set up options, materials to use, composting techniques. Presented by Matt Garrett Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent, Harrison County.
For additional information, contact Mary Derting at (903) 665-2421.