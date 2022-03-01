The year 2022 will be a year of community. After two years of Covid restrictions, the Harrison County Master Gardeners will have a Market Sale, for you, our community! We can only hope that you have missed us, half as much as we have missed serving you.
Mark this on your calendars:
Harrison County Master Gardener Plant Sale, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2115 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas.
Despite Covid, the Harrison County Master Gardeners have been really busy this past two years.
The Marshall ISD donated their former greenhouse to us! County Judge Chad Sims and the Harrison County Commissioners dedicated a spot of land for the greenhouse to be set up!
And we invite you, our community, our friends, to come out April 2, and see our new location, the greenhouse as it is being constructed, and get an idea where we will be having our sales and events. When you arrive, you will see old friends and new, and be a part of this exciting event.
April 2, 2022! Wait, is this too late? Remember Easter will be late this year, and planting revolves around Easter. Our Veggie Guru, our Master of all things edible, Mark Jackson, has been in on this planning, coming out of semi-retirement to help us make this plant sale great.
As this article is being written, he is busy ordering the right vegetables from the right buyers, purchasing the seeds for plants that grow best in our area and soil, to have them ready and waiting for you on April 2. The Vegetable Committee will have tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant and more… just for you. They will be healthy, well care for, and above all, and great product at a great price.
Get your flower motors in gear friends, as you will see color and beauty as never before! The annuals and perennials will be in abundance, with old favorites along with the new, never seen before flowers that have been in trials the past two years…just waiting for April 2!
Come and find your old favorites, and along with the new varieties that will do well in your garden. Come shade or sun, we will have selections for you that will warm your heart. Along with annuals and perennials, also available will be herbs, hanging baskets, roses, some pass-alongs grown in our own gardens, and other items to bring you joy.
Please know, we Harrison County Master Gardeners have missed you, our friends, our community. We are excited and look forward to seeing you at our new place on April 2! Bring a friend. Bring your wagon. Come and shop for excellent buys. See you then!
Peach Tree Pruning and Disease Management Program
Make plans to attend the annual Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration that will be held Saturday March 5th at GY Ranch on Highway 80 west of Marshall. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413 just in case the weather is bad so we can call and update you if we need to reschedule. No one wants to prune trees in a cold blowing rain.
Sherry Yates will be the host and discuss the importance of proper pruning and thinning practices to maximize Peach harvest. Best Management Practices for disease and Pest Control will be discussed as well. Registration will start at 9:30 and the program starts at 10 am. And we should wrap up with a short evaluation and Q&A session by noon. 1 CEU will be offered for your TDA Private Applicator License. Bring your loppers as this will be a hands-on workshop. The cost is free. This is always a great program. If your Peaches are sub-par this could be the answer to an enjoyable bowl of Peaches and homemade ice cream later this summer.
Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Agrilife Extension for more updates, programs, announcements, and deadlines.
Feral Hog Update
The traps have been purchased and are on the way. Remember to participate in the program you will need to complete a damage assessment and attend the educational program that will be held March 15. The meeting will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church. Dr. Aaron Sumrall will be on hand to discuss trapping techniques and general feral hog knowledge. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413 as the fine folks at Harrison County Farm Bureau will serving Beans and Cornbread that evening. The board members of the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District will also be on hand helping.