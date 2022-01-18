The Harrison County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees at its annual Tree Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb 5 until trees are gone. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service.
Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant.
The event will be held on the square in Marshall in front of the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office, 102 W. Houston in Marshall.
For information, go to Harrison County Master Gardeners, Texas Facebook page or call (903) 935-8413.
CEU Program
The Pineywoods CEU program will be held Friday, Feb. 11 in Gilmer at Upshur Rural Electric Co-op. This ai an annual program hosted by Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Cass and Marion counties. This program allows Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide license holders to obtain 5 continuing education units, which are required to keep their license current. The capacity is limited for this program to 60 participants. Please call and reserve your spot now. If you wait until the week before, you will probably not have a spot. The registration fee is $35 and is payable at the door. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the speakers will start at 9 a.m.
Our good friends at Legacy Ag Credit will be sponsoring the meal. The program should conclude around 3 p.m. with a wrap-up and evaluation. The following is the topics along with the speakers:
- Beaver Control for Landowners, Penny Wilkerson — Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist
- Integrated Pest Management for Livestock Operations, Michael Hampton- Central Life Sciences
- Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update, Dr. Mark Matocha — Assisstant Professor and Extension Specialist with Texas A& M Agri Life Extension
- Aquatic Weed Identification and Chemical Control, Dr. Brittany Chesser — Aquatic Vegetation Management Specialist with Texas A&M Agri Life Extension
- Handling and Disposing of Chemicals, Dr. Mark Matocha — Assisstant Professor and Extension Specialist with Texas A&M Agri Life Extension
Please RSVP as soon as you can.
Farm City Week
There will be a Farm City week meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Agrilife Extension office. All board members are encouraged to attend.
Rabbit Validation will be Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Hallsville Ag Shop from 4 to 6 p.m.
Texas Farm Bureau Statewide Scholarships
Texas Farm Bureau has several $1,000 scholarships available for graduating seniors and one for college students who just finished their sophomore year. Applicants or their families are required to be Farm Bureau members.
Please take special note of the District Scholarships. There is a $1,500 scholarship and three other $1,000 scholarships available just in the Northeast Texas area. These are awarded based on the student’s participation in any type of a community project that promotes agriculture.
All state scholarships must be filled out online.
To see the scholarships, go to: https://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/scholarship-apps/. The deadline for statewide scholarships is March 1!
There is also a local Harrison County Farm bureau scholarship. Please contact the Harrison County Farm Bureau, or you can call the Extension Office at (903) 935-8413.