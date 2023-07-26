Lamb and goat validation will be Monday, July 31 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Hallsville FFA Ag Farm on Galilee Road (a quarter mile east of East Elementary). A signed Harvest Festival livestock exhibition policy per exhibitor and a lamb/goat validation form per animal will be required.
All lambs/goats that could potentially show at Harvest Festival (including state validated) must be physically present and receive a tattoo. A late validation period of 48 hours is allowed with a $20 late fee. Forms are available on the website and will be available at the validation site. Student exhibitors are not required to attend validation... all we need are signed forms and livestock to be validated.
All hog ear notch forms are due Aug. 10 to 904 N. Sixth St., Longview, TX 75601 (Bodacious BBQ) If you want to turn-in your ear notch forms at lamb/goat validation July 31 at Hallsville, that’s fine! I’ll hand deliver your forms for you! Those forms are also on the website.
4-H Funday: Games, Hot Dogs, Member Information
Date: Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Everyone is welcome!
Admission: free
We’re hosting a fun-filled Funday event that brings the community together! Join us for exciting games, delicious hot dogs, and valuable information about becoming a Harrison County 4-H member. Whether you’re curious about the program or eager to get involved, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn more. Mark your calendars for Aug. 12 and bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable day of fun and exploration.
Master Gardener Meeting: Unleash Your Green Thumb
Date: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Admission: free
Calling all aspiring gardeners! If you’ve ever considered becoming a Master Gardener, this event is tailored just for you. Join us on Aug. 15 for an informative meeting where experienced Master Gardeners will share insights into the process of becoming a Master Gardener. Learn from the experts themselves and discover how you can turn your passion for gardening into a rewarding and impactful journey. Don’t miss this chance to nurture your green thumb!
For more information about these events or to register, please contact the Harrison County 4-H office at (903) 935-8413. We look forward to seeing you at these exciting gatherings and making unforgettable memories together!
Note: All events will comply with local health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone.
CEUs
You’re invited! Free workshop on Sept. 29. The East Texas Forage Conference has asked Lone Star Healthy Streams to be a part of our conference this year. This is a multi-county event hosted by Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
Extension specialists will discuss managing grazing livestock, feral hog control and best management practices for fertilizer and herbicide applications. There will be a meal furnished, so an RSVP would be appreciated. Three CEUs will be available for those with a Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License. There will also be multiple vendors and door prizes as well. This year’s program will be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Call (903) 935-8413 for more details.
Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife Information
I would like to take this time to invite you to attend our annual Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife information program held on Oct. 3. This program and the meal are sponsored by the Harrison and Panola County Soil and Water Conservation Boards. Each year this program alternates between the two counties. This year it will be located at Crossroads Baptist Church located at 11763 FM 31 in Marshall.
Our speaker this year is Dr. Jacob Dykes, Extension Wildlife Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. The topics to be covered are white tail deer nutrition and an ageing and scoring demonstration on whitetail deer. We will have a catfish dinner and appreciate an RSVP.
Note: All events will comply with local health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone.