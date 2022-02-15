If you missed the Pineywoods CEU program, you missed out on some incredible speakers. It was held this past Friday in Gilmer at Upshur Rural Electric Co-op. This is an annual multi-county program that we hold each year in late January or early February. Those of you that hold a TDA Applicator License can receive 5 Continuing Education units for your license renewal. The subjects that were presented were: beaver control, laws and regs of herbicides and pesticides, safe handling of herbicides, integrated pest management of livestock pests, and aquatic weed control.
Did you know that a horn fly will bite a cow somewhere between 30 and 40 times per day? This is what they feed off. Can you imagine having 200 to 300 of those flies on one cow? That could result in 12,000 bites per day. This was a real eye opener for me. Instead of “Aww, those are just flies. They are just a nuisance”... Well, they are, but they are draining the performance out of your herd. Can you imagine being bitten 12,000 times in one day? Chances are you would take off from work — but then it starts all over again tomorrow.
So, to control them the speaker suggested feeding a feed through fly control. What this does is it prevents the fly larvae from maturing. I asked the question as to when you should start feeding the fly control product and when should you stop? His reply was start feeding 30 days prior to our last frost, which on the average is March 20. As far as stopping goes, he said 30 days after our last frost, which is generally Nov. 15.
If you start feeding it after fly season has started, it is a great help to spray or treat the cattle with some type of insecticide or pour-on at the time you start feeding the mineral. This will kill the adults, and the mineral will prevent larvae from hatching. The life cycle of a horn fly is about three weeks. This product comes in molasses tubs and loose mineral.
According to the speaker, research has shown 75 percent of the cattle will consume the loose mineral on a consistent basis while the molasses tubs are consumed on about a 90 percent consistency. Use what works best for you, but do consider some type of action this spring. Last year the flies were terrible, and I don’t expect this year to be any different.
Peach Tree Pruning and Disease Management Program
Make plans to attend the annual Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration that will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at GY Ranch on U.S. 80 west of Marshall. In the past there have been weather issues, so a bad weather make-up date of March 5 has been planned as well. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413 just in case the weather is bad so we can call and update you if we need to reschedule. No one wants to prune trees in a cold blowing rain.
Sherry Yates will be the host and discuss the importance of proper pruning and thinning practices to maximize peach harvest. Best management practices for disease and pest control will be discussed as well.
Registration will start at 9:30 a.m., and the program starts at 10 a.m. We should wrap up with a short evaluation and Q&A session by noon. 1 CEU will be offered for your TDA Private Applicator License. Bring your loppers as this will be a hands-on workshop. The cost is free. This is always a great program. If your peaches are subpar, this could be the answer to an enjoyable bowl of peaches and homemade ice cream later this summer.
Feral Hog Abatement Program Updates
We will have our first meeting for the Harrison County Feral Hog Abatement Program Committee Volunteers on Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at County Judge Chad Sims’ property. The location will be approximately a fourth of a mile east of 4701 FM 2625 Marshall, TX 75672. Look for signs and perhaps flagging tape. You will come up to a big water tower, and it is approximately .2 miles from there.
We will have a demonstration of how to set up the pig brig trap properly. After the demonstration is complete, we will then congregate at Crossroads Baptist Church in the second-floor meeting room to go over the Harrison County Feral Hog Abatement Program and the duties of the volunteers. This should only take about an hour.
Farm City Week
Rabbit Validation will be Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Hallsville Ag Shop from 4 to 6p.m.
Weed Control
Now is the time to apply pre-emergent herbicide to your lawn to prevent summer weeds.
It is time to prune your roses.
It is also time to plant onions and potatoes.