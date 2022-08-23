Texas 4-H is like a club for kids and teens ages 5-18, and it’s BIG! It’s the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 550,000 youth each year. No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you!
You may think 4-H is only for your friends with animals, but it’s so much more! You can do activities like shooting sports, food science, healthy living, robotics, fashion and photography.
Look for 4-H clubs at your school, an afterschool program, a community center, or even on base or through the reserves for military families.
4-H Activities
In 4-H, the activities are organized by topics and called “projects.” All 4-H members must be enrolled in at least one project. When you choose a project, you will learn everything there is to know about that topic. You will participate in various hands-on activities, learn new skills, do community service, or even make speeches about your project.
Enrollment starts Sept. 1. All enrollments are done online. Please make plans to attend our first meeting of the year to be held at the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Call the office for more details or join our Facebook group: Harrison County Texas 4H.
East Texas Forage Conference
Mark Your Calendar for Sept. 2 for the East Texas Forage Conference, to be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m., and 2 CEU’s will be available for TDA Private Applicators. The fee is $20 and is payable at the door. We will have a sponsored meal, so an RSVP would be appreciated at (903) 935-8413.
Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Texas A&M Extension associate professor and forage specialist, will speak on two topics: Management of soil nutrient levels to impact weed population and cool season forage options.
Patrick Sutton, range and pasture specialist, will speak on herbicide updates over Proclova and Duracor.
Dr. Russell Carrell, nutritionist for Cargill Animal Nutrition, will speak on supplemental feeding during adverse weather conditions. Come join us for some great information, wonderful fellowship and some great food.
Improving Forage Management
Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be hosting an in-person program for Improving Forage Management on Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kellyville Community Center; 130 Kelly Park Road in Jefferson.
Topics covered include: “Strategies to Improve Pasture Stands and Winter Forage Options” from Tyler Jordan and “Methods to Improve Soil Health and Fertility for Greater Stand Resilience and Yield” from Mary Derting.
Please register by Sept. 12.
Registration Link: https://forms.gle/fcJ9Vws3DHFsWit18.
Call Mary Derting (Marion and Harrison Counties) at (903) 665-2421 or Jessica Rymel (Cass County) at (903) 756-5391 for more information.
Soil Testing
If you need to have your soil tested, take notice: We will be making a delivery to the Soil Lab. Please have these samples to the office no later than Monday, Aug. 29. If anyone was thinking about sending off a sample, take advantage and skip the delivery fees. Drop it by the office! Regular testing fees still apply. Each sample is $15 dollars each.