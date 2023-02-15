Potatoes are cool-weather plants that bloom and die when the temperatures get hot. They can tolerate light frosts but not hard freezes and are mostly planted as a spring crop in East Texas. They should be planted about four weeks before the last expected frost (February). For many, Valentine’s Day (or President’s Day) is potato planting day. Potatoes are planted from small potatoes or pieces of larger potatoes known as “seed potatoes.” Certified seed potatoes are sold at most East Texas feed stores and some nurseries and garden centers. They should be spaced 8 to 12 inches apart.
Potatoes require at least eight hours of direct sun each day for maximum yields. Like most root crops, they do best in well-drained sandy and loamy soils and are best planted in raised beds or rows at least 6 to 12 inches high. Ideally, till in several inches of compost or organic matter and incorporate 2 pounds of a complete lawn fertilizer (15–5–10, 18-6-12, etc.) per 100 square feet of bed or every 35 feet of row before planting. In smaller plantings, use 2 teaspoons per square foot or foot of row. The ideal soil pH for growing potatoes is 5.0 to 6.5.
Potatoes can be grown in raised beds or raised rows 6 inches high, 18 inches wide and 36 inches apart. Use your hoe to open up a furrow 3 inches deep down in the row. Place the seed pieces or small potatoes in the bottom of the furrow. Cover them with well-cultivated soil and gently firm them in with the back of your hoe. They can also be grown in whiskey barrel sized (30 gallon or larger) containers of potting soil.
Potatoes are relatively easy to grow, provided they have lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Around three to four weeks after planting or when the plants are 6 inches tall, use your hoe or shovel to apply about 3 to 4 inches of dirt or compost to the bases of the plants. This creates a desirable area for the potatoes to form in. Ideally, apply a layer of organic mulch (hay, straw, grass clippings, compost, etc.) to conserve water and prevent weeds. The main pest on potatoes is the potato bug that eats the foliage. Handpick them or apply an appropriately labeled pesticide following all label directions.
Potatoes are usually ready to harvest 90 to 120 days after planting. Spring-planted plants indicate when they are ready to harvest as the tops turn yellow and start to die. I usually start sneaking some tender “new potatoes” as soon as the plants start blooming by gently probing beneath them with my fingers. Be careful not to disturb the root system, and always remember your production will be greater if you leave them alone until they are mature. I can’t help myself though. If you are going to consume the final crop rather quickly, dig them with a spading fork and wash them before storing in a cool, humid, dark place. If you want to store them for a longer period, cut the tops off the dying plants and leave the potatoes in the ground for three to four days. This will toughen the skins and make the potatoes last longer.
Recommended potato varieties for Texas include ‘Kennebec’ (white), ‘Pontiac’ (red), ‘Red Lasoda’ (red) and ‘Norland’ (red). Potatoes are native to South America.
For more information on growing potatoes at home, see the Easy Gardening publication on “potatoes” on the Aggie Horticulture website.
Harrison Happenings
This Thursday, Feb. 16, please join us at our Table Grape and Backyard Fruit Production seminar. Registration for this program will begin at 8:30 a.m., and we will conclude sometime around noon. All are welcome to this free program. Dr. Tim Hartman, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension associate professor and fruit specialist, will be one speaker, and Michael Cook, viticulture program extension specialist will speak on grapes. The Gold Hall is located at 101 Elm St. in Hallsville. Call (903) 935-8413 if you have any questions.
Farm City Week rabbit validation will be Feb. 20 at the Hallsville Ag Department from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Farm City Week Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest will be held Monday, March 20 at the new Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall. This event is sponsored each year by our good friends at Downs Funeral Home. There will be two divisions and prizes for both. The top senior will receive a $500 scholarship. Entries are due March 1 to HCAB PO Box 1717 Marshall, TX 75671.
There are multiple scholarships available for our youth. Be sure to check out our Harrison County Texas 4-H Facebook page for more details.
The world famous Harrison County Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held April 1 at the new green house facility on Warren Drive. Make plans to attend early as we run out of plants last year quick. Proceeds benefit the youth of Harrison County and educational events for the general public.