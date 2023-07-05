The Harrison County Agrilife Extension is delighted to invite the community to three upcoming events that promise to be both educational and enjoyable. Whether you’re interested in food safety, becoming a 4-H member or exploring the world of gardening, we have something for everyone. Mark your calendars and make sure to register before the deadlines to secure your spot!
Harrison County 4-H Mini Camp: Exploring Food Safety, My Plate and Beef Cuts
Date: July 14, from 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Registration Deadline: Friday, July 7
Open to all (Harrison County 4-H membership not required)
Registration Fee: $10 (snacks and drinks provided)
Donations: We kindly request pet supplies to be donated to The Pet Place.
Join us for a fascinating mini camp where we will delve into essential topics such as Food Safety, My Plate and different cuts of beef. Our knowledgeable instructors will guide participants through interactive sessions and hands-on activities, ensuring an engaging learning experience for all. Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge and have a great time! Register by July 7 to secure your spot.
Harrison County 4-H Funday: Games, Hot Dogs, Member Information
Date: Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Everyone is welcome!
Admission: free
We’re hosting a fun-filled Funday event that brings the community together! Join us for exciting games, delicious hot dogs, and valuable information about becoming a Harrison County 4-H member. Whether you’re curious about the program or eager to get involved, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn more. Mark your calendars for Aug. 12 and bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable day of fun and exploration.
Master Gardener Info Meeting: Unleash Your Green Thumb
Date: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Admission: free
Calling all aspiring gardeners! If you’ve ever considered becoming a Master Gardener, this event is tailored just for you. Join us on Aug. 15 for an informative meeting where experienced Master Gardeners will share insights into the process of becoming a Master Gardener. Learn from the experts themselves and discover how you can turn your passion for gardening into a rewarding and impactful journey. Don’t miss this chance to nurture your green thumb!
For more information about these events or to register, please contact the Harrison County 4-H office at (903) 935-8413. We look forward to seeing you at these exciting gatherings and making unforgettable memories together!
Note: All events will comply with local health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone.