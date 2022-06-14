A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service webinar from 6-7 p.m. June 21 will cover how to identify and successfully manage various forms of algae found in ponds.
The webinar will provide a how-to educational program focused on all things algae, along with cyanobacteria, or forms of photosynthetic bacteria.
Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist in the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Bryan-College Station, will present the program.
Registration is $35 and closes at noon June 20. Instructions to access the webinar will be emailed when payment is received. The email will include a receipt, registration confirmation and instructions for accessing the webinar.
Chesser said a link to the recorded program will be made available upon request for people who register and are not able to make the live webinar.
One Texas Department of Agriculture general continuing education unit will be offered.
Identify and control algae
Chesser will cover how to identify the main groups of algae, from micro to macro forms, as well as cyanobacteria and other harmful algal blooms. The biology and role of these algae in pond ecosystems and how to manage them will also be covered.
Specific management strategies, including mechanical, biological and chemical options, will be covered for each grouping. Chesser will also discuss the importance of correctly calculating copper treatments, which is an algaecide, applications and treatment timing for effective control.
“Some of the major mistakes related to treating algae in ponds revolve around treating all algae the same,” she said. “That is why identification and treating with the correct copper concentration at the right time is critical to successful management.”
The hour-long presentation will be followed with an approximately 30-minute question-and-answer session with Chesser.
“This is the time of the year with hot, dry, stagnant conditions when we start to see blue and green algae and cyanobacteria blooms,” she said. “This program is very timely and will help pond owners deal with the issue.”
Validation Reminder
State Livestock Validations that will be held next week. This is for any 4-H or FFA member that wants to exhibit a Market Goat, Sheep or Hog at the State Fair of Texas or the Heart of Texas Fair in Waco. In addition, this validation time is also for steers and heifers to be exhibited at the Harvest Festival, or any of the major Livestock shows that are upcoming. The dates will be June 21st from 4-6 pm and again on June 22nd from 8 am until 10am. Please note that Hogs will ONLY be tagged on June 21st. Please make sure that the exhibitor, parent/guardian, and advisor are fully aware of the ethics form specifically Rule number 3.
Don’t forget the Marshall Beekeeper’s Association meet the second Thursday of every month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 5:30.
We are accepting applications for a first time ever Fall Master Gardener Course here in Harrison County. Call the office for registration information at (903) 935 8413