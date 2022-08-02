Congratulations to Mya and Pepper Stuart for their accomplishments at their first 4-H Horse Show.
Mya finished 22nd out of 40 and Pepper was 37th out of 57 (top 15 advance to finals). Not too bad for their first time here.
They also adopted a “4-H Homes for Horses” horse that has been worked with the past few months by a 4-H student.
We can’t wait to get him home and love on him! The student we adopted him from will be competing with him here this week and then he’ll come home with us!
Congratulations to the following for participating in the State Shotgun Games recently held in San Antonio.
Senior 2: Clay Hendrix
Intermediate: Micah Cutler and Conner Walker
Junior: Wynn Hendrix
2nd Place, Senior 1 Ladies, Sporting Clays: Cori Hendrix
Don’t forget that 4-H enrollment for the upcoming year is right around the corner.
East Texas Forage Conference
Mark Your Calendar for Sept. 2 for the East Texas Forage Conference to be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. that morning and two CEU’s will be available for TDA Private Applicators.
The fee is $20 and is payable at the door. We will have a sponsored meal so an RSVP would be appreciated at (903)935-8413
Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson Texas A&M Extension Associate Professor and Forage Specialist, will speak on two topics.
- Management of Soil Nutrient levels to impact weed population
- Cool Season Forage Options
Patrick Sutton, Range and Pasture Specialist will speak on Herbicide updates over Proclova and Duracor.
Dr. Russell Carrell, Nutritionist for Cargill Animal Nutrition will speak on Supplemental Feeding during adverse weather conditions. Come join us for some great information, wonderful fellowship, and some great food.
Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch course starts Aug. 15
Online program for new agricultural operations
The Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch online course is now open for registration. The 12-week program is offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and runs from Aug. 15 to Nov. 6.
Our Turn to Ranch is an online school in which participants work toward developing a business plan with the support of professionals who specialize in each field and topic.
The program costs $300 and is limited to the first 100 registrants. Participants should register as soon as possible at https://tx.ag/GenNextOurTurntoRanch.
The program requires approximately two hours of participation per week, but participants can complete the lessons and activities at any time. A computer with internet access is required.
At the end of the series, participants will receive a certificate of completion and a Generation Next T-shirt.
Who is Generation Next?
“The Generation Next curriculum targets new landowners, those who are inheriting land or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch,” said Megan Clayton, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi, who organizes the series with Annette Cayard, Generation Next program coordinator, Corpus Christi.
Attendees will hear from experts who will cover land management techniques and identifying their natural resources, alternative ranching, ecotourism opportunities and direct marketing.
“Not everyone who becomes a landowner in Texas is immersed in its history or involved in agriculture production,” said Clayton. “We’ve developed this Generation Next curriculum with the understanding that land throughout Texas is changing hands all the time.”