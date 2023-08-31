Don't miss out on this year's East Texas Forage Conference featuring a special workshop by Lone Star Healthy Streams. The event, spanning multiple counties including Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur, is set to take place on Sept. 29 at the Gold Hall in Hallsville. This year's conference promises a wealth of knowledge on managing grazing livestock, feral hog control, and best management practices for fertilizer and herbicide applications.
The East Texas Forage Conference, an eagerly anticipated event among agricultural enthusiasts, has announced an exciting addition to its line-up this year. Lone Star Healthy Streams will be presenting a workshop as part of the conference, focusing on crucial aspects of sustainable land management and agricultural practices. Organized in collaboration with the aforementioned counties, the conference aims to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for local farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals.
"We are thrilled to have Lone Star Healthy Streams join our conference this year. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable land management and educate attendees on best practices," expressed a spokesperson from the conference organizing committee.
The workshop will feature extension specialists who will delve into various topics vital to the success of East Texas agriculture. Attendees can look forward to in-depth discussions on managing grazing livestock, a critical aspect of maintaining healthy pastures and optimizing livestock production. Furthermore, the workshop will address the pressing concern of feral hog control, offering effective strategies to mitigate the damages caused by these invasive pests.
One of the focal points of the workshop will be the exploration of best management practices for fertilizer and herbicide applications. As sustainable farming gains prominence, understanding how to optimize nutrient management and minimize environmental impact has become paramount. The session promises to equip attendees with practical insights that can significantly enhance their land management techniques.
To make the event even more enticing, attendees will be treated to a complimentary meal sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit. In light of this, organizers kindly request attendees to RSVP, ensuring adequate arrangements are in place. Moreover, for those with a Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator License, the conference offers the opportunity to earn three Continuing Education Units (CEUs).
For individuals seeking to obtain their Private Applicator license, the option to attend the necessary class and subsequent test will also be available on the same day and at the same location.
The conference won't just be an educational affair; it will also feature multiple vendors and exciting door prizes, adding a touch of excitement to the informative sessions.
To learn more about the event and secure your spot, interested individuals can reach out to the organizers at (903) 935-8413. The East Texas Forage Conference and the Lone Star Healthy Streams workshop promise to be a vital resource for anyone invested in the future of East Texas agriculture.
Harrison County 4-H
Enrollment for the upcoming 4-H year is now open for all Harrison County youth aged 8 to 18. Interested individuals can contact the local Extension office at (903) 935-8413 or email Jennifer.Barrett@ag.tamu.edu.
The excitement for the upcoming Texas 4-H year in Harrison County continues to build. This is not just an invitation to join a program; it's an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery, leadership and community engagement. The time to join is now, and the opportunities that await are limitless.
We are excited about our upcoming 4-H year. The 4-H year begins Sept. 1 and runs through Aug. 31, 2024. The enrollment fee is being taken care of by various sponsors, the 4-H Clover campaign at Tractor Supply, and the Harrison County Commissioners Court. So, all we need you to do is go to 4H online and enroll. Enrollment is open now.
If you plan on entering the Harvest Festival, we also need your entry forms and fees.
Major Stock Show Entry Night is Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. here in the Extension Office.
Our first 4-H meeting is going to be held here at the Harrison County Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Come get involved. We need adult volunteers as well.
Hunter Education Basic Course
Discover the essential knowledge and skills for safe and responsible hunting at our upcoming hunter education course. This basic course is your gateway to understanding hunting ethics, firearm safety and conservation practices, ensuring a sustainable outdoor legacy.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 1 to 7 p.m.
Location: Fire Station, 1049 FM 2983, Marshall, Texas 75672
Course Highlights:
- Basic Level: Ideal for newcomers and those seeking a comprehensive refresher on hunting essentials.
- Expert Instructor: Join instructor Doug Dotson, bringing years of expertise to guide your learning journey.
- Hands-on Learning: Engaging sessions, discussions and practical demonstrations for an immersive experience.
- Safety and Ethics: Explore firearm safety, wildlife conservation and ethical hunting practices.
- Certification: Completion earns you an official hunter education certification.
Registration:
- Fee: $15 (Includes course materials and benefits Harrison County 4-H)
- Register Online: Visit Texas Parks & Wildlife Hunter Education Classroom Course.
- How to Register: Select "Classroom Course" and enter zip code 75670 to find our event.
- Limited Spots: Secure your spot early, as space is limited.
Your registration fee of $15 will directly benefit the Harrison County 4-H organization, contributing to their important work in our community.
This course is your chance to gain valuable insights into responsible hunting practices while supporting a local cause. Let's ensure the future of hunting by being educated, ethical and conservation-minded hunters.
We're excited to see you on Oct. 21, ready to empower yourself with knowledge that truly matters.
Let's learn, hunt and respect our natural world together!