Calling all green thumbs and budding gardeners! We are delighted to invite you to an exciting fall gardening program presented by the Harrison County Master Gardeners and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office of Harrison County. Renowned horticulturist Greg Grant will be taking the stage to share his expertise on a range of gardening topics, including fall gardening, fall bulb planting and composting.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Location: Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, TX 75672
This event is FREE and open to the public, so bring your friends, family and fellow gardening enthusiasts for an afternoon of inspiration and knowledge-sharing. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, Greg Grant’s insights will help you cultivate a thriving garden this fall.
Who Are the Master Gardeners?
The Harrison County Master Gardeners are an integral part of our community, dedicated to nurturing the love of gardening and promoting sustainable horticultural practices. But what sets them apart? They are Extension Master Gardeners (EMGs), individuals who have not only demonstrated an active interest in gardening but have also undergone special training in horticulture.
The Texas Master Gardener program, conducted by the Texas AgriLife Extension Service of the Texas A&M University System, equips EMGs with the knowledge and skills needed to provide invaluable horticultural-related information to our community. They are passionate, eager to learn and committed to helping others discover the joys of gardening.
By attending this fall gardening program, you’ll not only gain insights from Greg Grant but also have the opportunity to connect with these passionate Master Gardeners. They’ll be on hand to answer your gardening questions, offer tips and tricks, and share their expertise to help you cultivate a flourishing garden.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from the best in the field and connect with fellow garden enthusiasts. Mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 15, and join us at the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office for an afternoon of horticultural inspiration.
For more information, please contact the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 935-8413 or visit our Harrison County Master Gardener Facebook page.
Let’s grow together this fall! We can’t wait to see you there.
Bulb Sale and Plant Sale
The Harrison County Master Gardeners will be having an online bulb sale from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9 at Harrison-County-Master-Gardeners.Square.Site/S/Shop. The bulbs can be picked up at the Master Gardener Fall Flower and Tree Sale, which will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harrison County Master Gardener Greenhouse, 1309 Warren Drive. Following is a list of plants that should be available: pansies, violas, snapdragons, dianthus, cyclamen, dogwoods, red buds, Japanese maples and fall planting fruit trees. Questions? Please email us at hctxmastergardener@gmail.com