Please join us April 28 in Carthage for the annual Mid Sabine Cattlemen’s Conference. The event will be located at the Carthage Civic Center, located at 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the program starts at 8:30 a.m. Please RSVP as we will be having a catered meal sponsored by Heritage Land Bank: (903) 935-8413 or (903) 693-0300 ext. 160. You can pay your registration fee at the door, but we need your RSVP in order to get headcount for the meal.
Topics will include:
- Management of Soil Nutrient Levels to Impact Weed Population, Vanessa Olson, Associate Professor and Extension Forage Specialist
- Integrated Pest Management Options for Weed and Brush Control, Vanessa Olson, Associate Professor and Extension Forage Specialist
- Forest Herbicides “The label, Prescriptions, and Discussion Support Tool, Leah Moore, Texas Forest Service Staff Forester III
- Utilizing Technology in Herbicide Management Plans, Darren Rozell, Owner Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing
- Managing Cattle Nutritional Needs, Russell Carrell, Beef Cattle Nutritionist, Cargill Animal Health
- 4 CEU’s for TDA Private Applicator License (2 hour General and 2 hour IPM)
Private water well screening set for April 24 in Longview, Marshall
The Texas Well Owner Network is hosting a “Well Informed” water well screening April 24 in Longview and Marshall to give area residents the opportunity to have their well water screened.
Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including coliform bacteria, E. coli, nitrate-nitrogen and salinity.
Water samples can be dropped off from 8:30 to 10 a.m. April 24 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office for Gregg County, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 101, Longview or Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office for Harrison County, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall.
The follow-up meeting to explain the results of the screenings will be at 6 p.m. April 25 at Gold Hall, 101 Elm St., Hallsville.
The screening is presented by AgriLife Extension and Texas Water Resources Institute, TWRI, partnership with the AgriLife Extension office in Gregg and Harrison Counties.
Summer Food Plots for Deer: How to build a successful warm-season food plot for deer
Choose your location. Consider things like sunlight, drainage, area and ease of access. Consider where the critters are by looking for deer and turkey signs and take advantage of openings nearby.
Collect soil samples and amend the soil. If soil pH is off, then nutrients are not available for plant uptake. YES, this means you are wasting fertilizer. Follow soil test recommendations to apply lime. It can take a year or more for lime to work, so the sooner the better. I like to fertilize when planting.
Prepare the seed bed. Use herbicides to kill existing plants. I like to spray and wait a few weeks to ensure root kill. Disc dead vegetation under and smooth it out. The goal is a seedbed that offers good seed-to-soil contact with minimal competition.
Choose your plants. Consider elements from step 1 and your climate. In other words, some plants are more shade-tolerant or do better in arid conditions. Some plants will not do well if you plant them in a small area or have a high deer density. Many warm-season plants are legumes and must be inoculated (bacteria added to plant for nitrogen fixation) before planting. Make sure to purchase the right strain of inoculant if your seeds aren’t pre-inoculated and keep it in a cool place out of the sun until planting. Also, consider planting a round-up ready variety of corn or soybeans if you anticipate weeds being a big problem. Common warm-season plants include soybeans, lablab, cowpeas, alyceclover, American joint vetch and corn.
Plant and fertilize. Inoculate your seeds if needed and get them in the ground. I have used everything from handheld seed spreaders to ATV spreaders and tractor-towed seed drills. If broadcasting seeds, at least drag something over the top to cover them with soil. You can broadcast fertilizer (per soil test recommendations) before or after dragging. Another consideration here is whether to apply preplant incorporated or preemergent herbicides. These can be great for warm-season food plots, but you must do your homework and follow the label!
Monitor the plot. There should be at least one exclosure cage in the plot to monitor plant growth without the effects of critters eating them. Also, use the right herbicide to treat weeds when they occur. This is very important for warm-season food plots because there will be weeds, and they can get out of hand.