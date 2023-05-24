This flying insect is most common in May and September and is best known for splattering across your windshield and causing damage to the paint on your vehicle. Mind you, this is an insect that does not bite, does not sting, doesn’t carry disease, won’t harm livestock and doesn’t damage crops.
And still, there’s just nothing to love about a lovebug.
From recorded accounts, lovebugs (Plecia Nearctic) were established in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. They are reported to naturally have migrated from Central America into Texas in the early 1900s, staying (originally) close to the gulf shore.
The lovebug was first described in 1940 by a young, 26-year-old entomologist by the name of D. Elmo Hardy in Galveston. At the time, he reported the incidence of lovebugs to be widespread, but most common in Texas and Louisiana.
There is a common myth that lovebugs are from Florida. There is an even more insidious myth that lovebugs were either imported or “developed” in a lab by Florida scientists to get rid of mosquitoes. While preposterous and false, the myth persists. Lovebugs are herbivores that feed on plant material. They arrived in the Florida peninsula in the 1950s.
They continued their movement north along the Atlantic shore and were discovered in South Carolina in 1975. In 2006, it was reported as far north as Topsail Beach, north of Wilmington, North Carolina.
I was surprised to learn that lovebugs are active all year long. It is only in the insect’s adult stage that we notice its flight in May and August.
Now we all know that an insect goes through three stages: egg then larvae then adult. It follows then, that the lovebug is the adult form that we notice twice a year in May and August. The adult female lovebug can lay from 100-500 eggs after mating. These eggs hatch, and the larvae then feed on decomposing organic matter in the other months where we don’t see them.
Lovebug larvae can be found in your lawn’s thatch and under cow manure, among many other sites. From a truly environmentalist point of view, they are described by some folks as beneficial insects because they help break down organic matter!
Lovebug adults are attracted to light-colored surfaces, especially if they are freshly painted, but the adults can congregate almost anywhere by reacting to the effects of sunlight on automobile fumes, asphalt and other environmental factors that are still not completely understood.
Officially, lovebugs are considered a nuisance pest by almost everyone. While you and I are certainly tired of dealing with them, their lack of “impact” on food production and human health puts them quite low on the list of problematic pests that researchers are working on. To be blunt, unless lovebugs start spreading disease, damaging livestock or food crops, there is little chance that we’ll have any breakthroughs in their control or abatement.
Their main damage is to your car or truck. Smeared guts across your windshield can make driving hazardous. An incredibly excessive number in your vehicle’s radiator may cause it to overheat. But the primary problem we fuss and fume over is the condition of the paint and other surfaces that the innards of the lovebug stick adhere.
There are several ‘home remedies’ to help minimize the damage cause to vehicles that involve some oily spray or wax to prevent them from sticking to your car. I’m hoping that their lifecycle was greatly interrupted by natural causes this year.
Harrison County Happenings
It is time to start planning for summer validations.
If you still need to order a tag, get that order and money in now!
Heifer and steer validation will be held June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. We will do State Fair sheep and goats on Tuesday the 20th as well as June 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. Heifers will be tagged this year and tags must be pre-ordered and paid for ahead of time as well. Location: The Bibb’s Place, 5505 Elysian Fields Road, Marshall, Texas 75670.
FCW steer tag in will be in October. These tags will work as validation tag for FCW. But entry forms and money must be turned in at the October tag in date and site.
Our world famous Grilling 101 for youth will be held again at Bear Creek Smokehouse. The event will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Youth from 8 to 18 are welcome to attend. We have a limit of 30 participants with a registration fee of $10 and two canned items to be donated to Mission Marshall. If you would like to bring more we welcome you to. A paid registration fee will hold your spot for participation. Call (903) 935-8414 for more info.
We have added a new team member to the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office. Congratulations to Jennifer Barrett on your recent graduation, and we look forward to some great things for Harrison County 4-H. More info to come soon.