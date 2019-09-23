Now is the time to enroll your child in 4-H. There are numerous activities going on right now from archery to livestock shows. We recently had a group of young people compete at the East Texas State Fair in the beef cattle division.
Kaydee Cotton had two first place wins with her Red Angus heifers and was reserve champion of her breed.
Kylie Cotton won reserve champion with her Limousin heifer “Fancy” and brought home grand champion with her ORB female.
Cody Zahn had a first place with his heifer and a second place with his steer.
Emery Soape had a second place in her class with her steer.
Savannah Parker had the reserve champion Charolais steer and had a first place in her class with her American Breed steer.
The shooting teams are gearing up for a busy fall. The shotgun kids will be competing at some local contests and will travel to Waco in October.
If you have ever wanted to volunteer to be a club leader or just want to help a club, we will be having a Club Manager Training in Hallsville on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. A light dinner will be served, so an RSVP would be appreciated.
Please join us this Thursday at the Marshall Civic Center for a wildlife information meeting. This meeting is sponsored by the Harrison/Panola Soil and Water Conservation District, Dillard’s Feed House and Nutrena Feeds. It will be held at the Marshall Civic Center at 6 p.m. There will be a meal served, so if you plan to attend you need to RSVP immediately. There is no charge for this great program. The speakers will include Mr. Bobby Deeds, a Texas-certified wildlife biologist. He will speak on whitetail deer nutrition. He is a nutrition consultant for Record Rack Feeds. Dr. Jamie Sugg, agriculture and natural resources agent for Rusk County, will be on hand to discuss wild pigs and various control methods. He has a tremendous amount of experience in this area. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413.
The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association meets on Oct. 15 at First United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. The program speaker is Dr. Hank Hayes with the Texas Animal Health Commission. He will be speaking on the new animal electronic identification system and will touch on the health dangers that wild pigs pose to our health and the health of our livestock.
Don’t forget to get your hay samples in for our hay show. We need to revive this program as it is one of the most useful tools that we have for beef cattle management.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners are hosting Greg Grant on Oct. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Marshall. Greg is the horticulture extension agent in Smith County and one of the most sought-after speakers in the industry. We are very fortunate to have such a high caliber speaker here in Marshall. This event is free and starts at 1 p.m. If you have ever thought about becoming a master gardener, now is the time to call and inquire. Registration for the class starts in November. The cost is approximately $125, and the majority of the classes will be online. So if you work you can complete the course at your own pace. This is something new so help us spread the word.
With the recent rains, it is time to scout for Armyworms in your pastures and hay meadows. Remember the best time to scout is early in the morning and late in the evening
It is time for a fall application of fertilizer to your lawns. It is a great time to apply pre-emergennt herbicide to prevent those unsightly winter weeds. We will be having a soil test dive the first week of October. You can swing by the office and pick up a soil test kit and bring it back by Oct. 10. I will then deliver them to SFA for testing. This will keep you from having to mail them. Remember: A health lawn starts with healthy soil.
Follow us on Facebook: Harrison County AgriLife Extension.