Southern peas are a warm season crop that cannot tolerate frosts or freezes. As matter of fact, they can’t even stand cool days or nights. They thrive on heat, so should be planted well after the last frost. This is generally mid-April or later in East Texas. They can be planted anytime up until July 4, which means two crops can be produced each year. Southern peas are easily planted from seed. Once the seedlings are established and about 3-4 inches tall, thin them to 6-8 inches apart.
Southern peas require at least eight hours of direct sun each day (full sun). They aren’t terribly picky about soil types but should be planted in areas that drain well. It is ideal to till in several inches of compost or organic matter into the soil if possible and incorporate 1 pound of a complete garden fertilizer (13-13-13, 10-20-10, etc.) per 100 square foot of bed or every 35 feet of row. They do not require side dressing with additional nitrogen fertilizer like most other crops. The ideal soil pH for growing Southern peas is 6.0-7.0.
Create a raised row about 4-6 inches high and 16-24 inches wide. Multiple rows should be around 36 inches apart. Open a shallow trench 1 ½ inches deep with the corner of a hoe or a stick. Drop the seed several inches apart to insure a good stand. Cover lightly with loose soil using a hoe or garden rake. Unfortunately, it takes a decent sized block or row of peas to produce enough to eat, so they aren’t adapted to container culture or small raised beds.
Southern peas are easy to grow and fairly drought tolerant. My most frequent problem is aphids, which can be controlled with an appropriately labeled organic insecticide.
Depending on the variety, Southern peas are generally ready to pick 70-90 days from planting the seed. Pick fresh peas when the pods become yellowish, reddish or purple, depending on the variety and when the peas are plump inside. Be sure and pick them before they turn brown and dry out. The peas should pop out easily when you press on the pod seam with your thumb. Peas picked too green are much more difficult if not impossible to shell. Small, thin, undeveloped pea pods are sometimes picked and cooked as “snaps” with the shelled peas. It’s easy to save your own pea seed for next year by picking, shelling and saving the dried peas and storing in the freezer.
Recommended Southern pea varieties for Texas include Black Crowder (crowder), California No. 5 (black-eye), Cream No. 40 (cream), Mississippi Silver Skin (crowder), Pink Eye Purple Hull (purple hull), Zipper Cream (cream, crowder) and many more. Black-eyed peas, cow peas, crowder peas and field peas are all different names referring to our Southern peas which are native to Africa and should be a staple on every East Texas table.
Food plots for deer
Did you know that only about 40 percent of our fawns live to be a year old? The reason is in the summer months plants harden off and we don’t have high quality forbs or forages for the deer to consume so they suffer from malnutrition as the does are weaning them they need high quality protein and they do not receive it from pine trees or deer corn. So why not plant a summer food plot?
Lets talk about legumes
Legumes (clovers, alfalfa, soybeans, peas) are known as nitrogen fixers, but there is a little more to the story. Legumes form a partnership with soil bacteria called rhizobia. Rhizobia live within nodules on the plant and convert nitrogen from the air into ammonia, which is a key nutrient for the plant. In turn, the plant produces sugar and oxygen for the rhizobia. Cool, right!
In my experience, most smaller seeded forages, such as clovers, are pre-inoculated, meaning they already contain the correct strain of rhizobia, which is typically protected by a clay seed coating. However, larger seeds like soybeans or peas may not be inoculated and will require you to purchase the correct strain of rhizobia and inoculate before planting. The local coop or feed store should be able to hook you up with the correct inoculant. Remember, rhizobia are living, so you need to keep them cool and out of the sunlight.
To inoculate seeds, mix your inoculant with sugar water to form a slurry. Then mix the slurry with the seeds to ensure all seeds are coated. It’s a good idea to spread the seeds out and allow them to dry in the shade so they don’t gum up your planter. Try to plant the inoculated seeds on the same day, but you can keep them for a day or so if they are kept cool and out of the sun. Also, make sure you have adequate soil moisture and bury the seeds when planting to keep the rhizobia alive.
Seed inoculation is another important consideration when building a successful warm-season food plot.
If you need CEUs or you need to obtain your Private Applicator license, contact the Smith County Agrilife Extension Office as they have a program this Friday in Chandler: (903) 590-2980.
This, May 12, at the Kelleyville Community Center there will be a program on urban agriculture. High tunnels and sustainable vegetable production will be the two main topics. You must pre-register. Contact Mary Derting at (903) 665-2421 ext. 2 or email her at mgderting@pvamu.edu.