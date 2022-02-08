Peaches are the leading deciduous fruit crop grown in Texas, and it is estimated that there are more than one million trees planted statewide. Average annual production exceeds one million bushels. The demand for high-quality, locally produced peaches remains good, and the future appears bright for the industry.
The potential for growing fresh peaches is enhanced by the proximity of major growing areas to metropolitan centers, enabling growers to market high-quality, tree-ripened fruit at premium prices. Late spring frost continues to be the single greatest factor limiting orchard profitability, and growers should plan on losing one in six to seven crops even in the best of orchard locations. At times, frost has resulted in crop loss for two or three years in a row and has caused growers in some locations to leave the business due to loss of revenue and enthusiasm. In planning a new orchard, prospective growers should take this risk into account and plan orchard size accordingly. If peach production is to be considered as a part-time enterprise, two to five acres of orchard may be appropriate while a full-time one-person enterprise may range closer to a 20 ti 25 acre planting.
Select varieties with long term proven production for a given area of Texas. Planting unproven or unadapted varieties frequently results in disaster and disappointment.
Peaches have a chilling requirement of a certain number of hours of winter temperatures between 32° to 45° F to break dormancy and induce normal bloom and vegetative growth.
If varieties are chosen that have a chilling requirement that is too low, there is a greater probability that they will bloom early and be more subject to frost. If the chilling requirement is too high, they may be very slow to break dormancy and abort fruit. Plant varieties which have the correct chilling requirement for your area.
Peach Tree Pruning and Disease Management Program
Make plans to attend the annual Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration that will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at GY Ranch on U.S. 80 west of Marshall. In the past there have been weather issues, so a bad weather make-up date of March 5 has been planned as well. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413 just in case the weather is bad so we can call and update you if we need to reschedule. No one wants to prune trees in a cold blowing rain.
Sherry Yates will be the host and discuss the importance of proper pruning and thinning practices to maximize peach harvest. Best management practices for disease and pest control will be discussed as well.
Registration will start at 9:30 a.m., and the program starts at 10 a.m. We should wrap up with a short evaluation and Q&A session by noon. 1 CEU will be offered for your TDA Private Applicator License. Bring your loppers as this will be a hands-on workshop. The cost is free. This is always a great program. If your peaches are subpar, this could be the answer to an enjoyable bowl of peaches and homemade ice cream later this summer.
Feral Hog Abatement Program Updates
We will have our first meeting for the Harrison County Feral Hog Abatement Program Committee Volunteers on Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at County Judge Chad Sims’ property. The location will be approximately a fourth of a mile east of 4701 FM 2625 Marshall, TX 75672. Look for signs and perhaps flagging tape. You will come up to a big water tower, and it is approximately .2 miles from there.
We will have a demonstration of how to set up the pig brig trap properly. After the demonstration is complete, we will then congregate at Crossroads Baptist Church in the second-floor meeting room to go over the Harrison County Feral Hog Abatement Program and the duties of the volunteers. This should only take about an hour.
Farm City Week
