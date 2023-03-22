From sun to shade, plants that we count on to return every year are a blessing, and something gardeners look forward to each year.
Climbing plants are featured in many magazines and on line displays. Clematis is a constant feature in many gardens and different colors are appearing on the market each year. Old time favorites such as Iris and Cannas are tall plants with colorful blooms that multiply each year. These are wonderful background plants in many gardens and can sure be counted on to return. The Salvia is also a plant with tall spikes of blooms that we see repeatedly in the Southern landscape.
When you listen to a tenured gardener talk in early spring, you will hear them talking with excitement on welcoming their perennials back, such as Baptisia, Plumbago, Guara, Mexican Petunia, Turks Cap, Phlox, Ruela, Persian Shield, Tecoma (Esperanza), Veronica and more. Spell check has not heard of some of these either, so look them up. Perennials in the Shade will recommend Heuchera (Coral Bells), Hostas, Farfugium (Leopard plant), Ajuga are a few that will pop up regularly for Texas gardens that will grow well. Make sure it is acclimated to Zone 8, and notice water needs. Full sun for us means the hot brutal Texas Sun. Lantana is far one of the best to survive, being joined by Tecoma (Esperanza), Sedum… to name just a few. Many herbs are perennials, so never discount them as some are very pretty in the landscape. Roses, too, are considered perennials, and we can never forget about our roses!
Perennials will cost more than an annual, and adjust your gardening budget to allow the purchase of at least one variety a year. Most multiply, giving you more plants each year, with you adding proper care though out the growing season and the right mulching to protect them through the winter. If they are planted in the wrong spot, dig them up in the fall or spring and replant in another area. Most are pretty hardy, and most have to be the hardy ones to survive in Texas. Don’t forget, many perennials do very nicely in containers.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners work hard to provide a variety of plants for you, our customers, at our annual plant sale. As they seemed to be a little scarce last year, our first year after COVID, we have worked really hard to have more perennials for you this year. Our table “runneth” over! We have lots and lots this year and know that you will be very pleased at our selection. Our perennial lead was very involved and selected many of the plants for us. She knows her stuff!
The annual Harrison County Master Gardener Plant Sale will be Saturday April 1 at our new location that I misprinted last week. It will be located at 1309 Warren Drive, Marshall at the site of our “new to us” greenhouse. The sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon or until we sell out. We hope to have twice the plants that we had last year, as you, our community neighbors and friends, showed us you will come and that we had not been forgotten during the COVID years. We strive to have the best plants at the best prices. Proceeds mainly go into scholarships for area youth interested in horticulture degrees. Please come and join us. We have attempted to improve our parking and should have attendants here to help us. Please remember not to block the entrance/exits to Republic Industries. We hope to have just the plants you want. Remember to ask a Master Gardener what their favorite perennial is. We would love to share!
State Livestock Validation
The 4-H/FFA Sheep and Goat Validation of Texas Program is requesting that validation orders be made for market lambs, market goats, commercial/wether dams, commercial/wether does, breeding sheep and breeding goats.
NEW FOR 2023: Lambs and goats validated during the 2023 State Fair Validation Period WILL BE ELIGIBLE for 2024 Spring Major Shows. Market animals validated for the 2023 State Fair will carryover for 2024 Spring Major Shows. Once validated, the project MUST stay in the care of the exhibitor that project is validated to; if the exhibitor chooses to sell the project to a new exhibitor, the new exhibitor MUST REVALIDATE the project within the next validation period. Please see the Validation Guidelines for more details.
Validation fee for State Fair Breeding and Market Lambs and Goats:
- $15 per head March 1 – April 7
- $25 per head April 8 – June 24
These must be paid at The Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall.
Cattle Validation Tag ordering will begin March 1. The deadline for tag ordering will be April 7. Recognizing this is a very busy time for each of you and a much earlier deadline, we wanted to make you aware of the ordering dates so you can begin contacting families in your county.
NEW FOR 2023: All state validated heifers will be tagged similar to steers. This will bring our heifer validation program in line with breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding gilts. Please order tags accordingly.
NEW FOR 2023: Both steers and heifers will be charged at $25 per validation fee.
All tags must be paid at The Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall.